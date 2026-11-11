Mutual Fund Expense Ratio: How Much Of Your Investment Is Lost To Fund Management Charges Over 20 Years?

When comparing mutual funds, investors frequently gravitate towards schemes with higher reported returns. An annual return of 12%, for instance, may seem preferable to 11%. Yet the actual gains an investor takes home depend on more than just market performance.

The expense ratio, which represents the annual cost of running a mutual fund scheme, plays an important role in determining long-term investment outcomes.

Every mutual fund scheme comes with a cost of management, reflected in its expense ratio. This is the annual charge levied by an asset management company (AMC) for running the scheme.

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It includes fund management fees, administrative costs, marketing and distribution expenses. The amount is expressed as a percentage of the scheme's assets under management (AUM) and is factored into its net asset value (NAV).

Although the amount may appear small, its impact can become significant over an investment horizon of 20 years.

How much can the expense ratio cost you?

Take the example of an investor who allocates Rs 10 lakh to a mutual fund offering a pre-expense annual return of 12%. Assuming the money stays invested for the next two decades, the final corpus will depend partly on the scheme's expense ratio.

With an expense ratio of 0.5%, the effective annual return comes down to approximately 11.5%. At this rate, the initial investment could accumulate to nearly Rs 86.3 lakh over 20 years.

The outcome changes when the expense ratio rises to 1.5%. The effective return drops to around 10.5%, bringing the estimated maturity value down to Rs 74.2 lakh.

The higher expense ratio results in a corpus that is smaller by approximately Rs 12.1 lakh over 20 years, highlighting the long-term cost of even a 1 percentage point difference in annual charges.

These calculations are indicative rather than guaranteed outcomes. They assume a steady rate of return and an unchanged expense ratio throughout the investment period.

In reality, market-linked returns vary and fund houses may revise their expense ratios over time.

Why the difference becomes larger over time

Fund management charges have a longer impact than simply lowering an investor's returns in a given year. Since the amount deducted is no longer part of the investment, it also misses out on the gains that could have accumulated in the years ahead.

Over time, this creates a compounding cost. Even a marginal increase in the expense ratio can make a noticeable difference to the final investment value, particularly when the money remains invested for 20 years or more.

Should investors always choose funds with lower expense ratios?

A fund with a lower expense ratio is not automatically the right choice for every investor. The cost of managing a scheme is only one factor to consider. Its investment approach, the quality of its underlying holdings, track record across market cycles and risk profile also matter. Investors must assess whether the scheme fits their financial objectives and investment horizon.

Past returns may help investors assess a fund's performance, but the expense ratio offers another important measure of its long-term cost. Investors have little influence over how markets perform, yet they can compare fund charges and choose schemes accordingly. The difference may appear small initially, but its effect on accumulated wealth can become significant over two decades.

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