Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Will Ranbir's Film Cross The Rs 500 Crore Mark? Check Earnings

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is into its seventh day at the box office, with the mythological epic continuing to draw audiences to theatres. The latest collection update shows how the film is performing so far.



Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana has earned Rs 64.06 crore gross on Day 7 so far, according to TrackTollywood. The film recorded 38.6% occupancy across 20,849 shows in 4,820 theatres. It has sold 17,73,004 tickets so far, with 7,412 fast-filling and 600 houseful shows.

The Hindi version led with Rs 54.02 crore. Kannada followed with Rs 3.77 crore, while Telugu earned Rs 2.18 crore. Tamil contributed Rs 2.09 crore, and Malayalam collected Rs 2 crore.

The 3D format topped collections with Rs 36.25 crore. The 2D version earned Rs 22.93 crore, while IMAX 3D added Rs 3.51 crore. 4DX 3D collected Rs 81.64 lakh, followed by 3D Screen X with Rs 15.93 lakh and Dolby Cinema 3D with Rs 13.60 lakh.

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Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 75.99 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 55.92 crore on Day 2. The film collected Rs 82.47 crore on Day 3 and Rs 66.13 crore on Day 4. Its Day 5 collection jumped to Rs 126.79 crore, followed by Rs 109.65 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, the film has collected Rs 64.06 crore so far.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

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Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. The first instalment will release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, while internationally it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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