OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri Reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Says 'It Was Bittersweet Experience'

Sunil Lahri, who became a household name for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayana, recently watched Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic. While the veteran actor appreciated the film's grand visuals and the efforts of its cast, he was not entirely happy with how certain important episodes were presented.

In his video shared on X, Sunil Lahri explained what worked for him and where he felt the makers missed the mark.

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Describing Ramayana as a visually impressive experience, he appreciated the performances, saying that all the actors had played their respective characters with sincerity and dedication. Sunil, however, pointed out that some important scenes were missing from the narrative.

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Sharing his review, Sunil said, “Jai Ram Ji ke doston, abhi jo nayi Ramayan release hui hai, ise dekhne ka mujhe avsar praapt hua. Bahut bade budget ki bahut hi bhavya picture hai. VFX jo hai world class hai. Film ka chitran bahut hi sundar hai, aankhon ko bahut accha lagta hai. Is film mein sabhi kalaakaron ne jo bhi unhe role diye gaye bahut acche se nibhaaye hain, bahut hi dil se nibhaaye hain. Film ke kuch scene jo hain woh outstanding hain. (It is a very big-budget, highly popular film. The VFX is world-class. The film looks visually stunning and is a treat for the eyes. All the actors have performed their roles very well. It is a very heartwarming film, and some scenes are outstanding.”

He then pointed out that the makers could have paid more attention to emotional moments and dialogues.

“However, in my opinion, certain parts, especially the emotional scenes and the dialogue – did not receive the attention they deserved)” Sunil added.

Sunil Lahri says Ramayana lacks devotion and divinity

The actor's biggest concern was that the film focused more on grandeur and power than the devotional side of the epic. He felt that several important episodes were missing from the epic.

Sunil added, “Certain important scenes are missing. For example, the scenes featuring Parashuram felt weak to me. The episode with Ahilya is missing entirely. The way Surpanakha speaks to Ramji and the way Parashuram talks to Ramji do not feel appropriate. There are several other weak scenes, lacking a sense of devotion (bhakti) and divinity. In my view, the film is more focused on power than on devotion. Do watch it and share your own thoughts).”

In the caption accompanying his video, Sunil described watching the film as a bittersweet experience. He also expressed disappointment over the portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash.

“Watched the new Ramayana. It was a bittersweet experience. There was no sense of divinity or devotion. Several important scenes are missing, and the dialogue in many scenes lacks the dignity that should be present in a film like this. Ravana has been glorified quite a lot. Saw new Ramayana, it was a mixed experience, divinity was not visible,” read the caption.

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All About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend delves into Ravana's backstory, setting up the tale till his abduction of Sita after a fight with Jatayu. It also shows Ram's childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Sita, the circumstances of his 14-year exile, and his vow to bring Sita back from Ravana.

The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The lineup also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu.

Co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana has collected Rs 440.45 crore net in India and Rs 823.50 crore worldwide in its first five days of release, as per Sacnilk.

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