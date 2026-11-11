Noida Metro Expansion: IKEA, Gaur City Mall, IT Hubs And Educational Institutions To Get Better Connectivity; Check Details

The upcoming Noida Metro expansion could make daily travel easier for thousands of people living and working in Noida and Greater Noida West.

The Union Cabinet has approved an 8.449-km extension of the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4, which will have five elevated stations.

The project, estimated to cost ₹2,390 crore, is expected to improve access to several busy shopping centres, office hubs, schools and hospitals in the region.

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Popular destinations such as IKEA, Gaur City Mall and Blue Sapphire Mall, along with offices of companies such as Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech, are among the locations expected to benefit from the expansion.

Here's a look at the key places that could get better Metro connectivity once the corridor becomes operational.

Noida Metro Expansion: Which Shopping Malls And Commercial Hubs Will Benefit?

The new corridor is expected to improve access to some of the region's popular shopping and commercial destinations.

These include Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, Anthurium Mall in Sector 73 and IKEA in Noida Sector 51. Commercial developments in Greater Noida Sector 4 are also expected to benefit.

For people who regularly visit these locations for shopping, work or other activities, the Metro extension could offer another travel option and reduce their dependence on road transport.

IT Hubs And Corporate Offices To Get Better Connectivity

The Metro expansion is also expected to make commuting easier for people working in Noida's office hubs.

Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech, both located in Sector 60, are among the corporate offices identified as potential beneficiaries. The Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73 and Golden I office and commercial space in Greater Noida Sector 4 are also expected to gain from improved connectivity.

For employees travelling to these areas every day, the extension could provide better access to the Metro network and make their daily commute more convenient.

Schools And Hospitals Among Other Key Beneficiaries

The benefits are not limited to shopping centres and office spaces. The proposed corridor is also expected to improve access to educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

Delhi Public School in Sector 122 is among the educational institutions expected to benefit. Hospitals identified along the corridor's catchment include Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital in Sectors 70 and 62, and Cloud9 Hospital in Sector 51.

Better connectivity could make it easier for students, parents, patients and hospital staff to travel to these locations.

Which Residential Areas Will Benefit From The Metro Expansion?

Residents of Greater Noida West and nearby Noida sectors are also expected to gain from the project.

Residential developments such as Cleo County in Sector 122 and Gaur City 1 and 2 in Greater Noida Sector 4 are among the areas expected to benefit from improved Metro access.

The extension could make it easier for residents to travel to workplaces, shopping centres, schools and hospitals without having to depend entirely on private vehicles or road transport.

What Is The Route Of The Noida Metro Extension?

Noida Sector 51 and Greater Noida Sector 4 would be connected by the approved extension, which will span 8.449 kilometers. Five elevated stations will be part of it.

Noida Sectors 61, 70, 122, and 123, as well as Greater Noida Sector 4, will have the proposed stations.

The junction with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Sector 61 would be a major feature of the corridor. Commuters will be able to connect to the larger Delhi Metro network thanks to this.

The project, which is anticipated to cost ₹2,390 crore, has been authorized. Once the extension becomes operational, the combined active Metro network in Noida and Greater Noida is expected to reach 71.878 km.

What Happens Next?

With the Union Cabinet's approval in place, the project can now move towards the next stages, including the tendering process and appointment of an agency to carry out the construction.

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However, the government has not announced a specific construction start date or a deadline for the corridor to become operational.

Once completed, the extension is expected to give residents of Noida and Greater Noida West better access to important commercial, residential and institutional areas, while providing another option for daily travel.

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