No Takers For MBBS Seats: Over 400 Remain Unoccupied Despite NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round

Over 400 MBBS seats remained vacant despite an additional counselling round conducted to fill seats in undergraduate medical courses. Of the 948 seats included in the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) special stray vacancy round, 537 were allotted to candidates, leaving 411 without allotment, according to MCC sources cited by PTI.

The figures mean that approximately 43.4% of the MBBS seats offered in the special round remained unallotted. The vacancy count is higher than last year, when around 60 to 70 MBBS seats were left vacant after counselling, sources said.

The Medical Council Committee, organised the special stray vacancy round to give eligible candidates another opportunity to secure seats that had remained available following the regular counselling session. According to reports, the Supreme Court had directed the committee to conduct four rounds of counselling. MCC subsequently held a fifth round to address the remaining vacancies, but the additional allotment exercise did not fill all available seats.

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However, the question behind the vacant seats remain as one of the main concerns has emerged as affordability as previously reported. A health ministry official had earlier mentioned that fees at some private medical institutions had increased from around Rs 15 lakh to between Rs 25 lakh or Rs 30 lakh in recent years.

The official told Times of India that vacancies were concentrated in certain private colleges, while government colleges and reputed private institutions were filling seats. Colleges were urged to review their fees, teaching standards and infrastructure. Expanding MBBS capacity alone, the official also cautioned, would not resolve the problem if students are unable to afford the seats, making fee reviews important. However, the allotment figures do not establish why individual NEET-qualified candidates did not choose particular seats.

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According to Careers360, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute had approached the Supreme Court seeking a reduction in the NEET UG 2026 qualifying percentile. The colleges cited unfilled medical seats while asking authorities consider lowering the eligibility threshold.

Some private colleges in Karnataka are believed to have cut fees by up to 50% after realising that 190 undergraduate management quota seats remained vacant post the regular admission process. Moreover, some institutions reduced the overall cost of the course by nearly half, which highlights the growing resistance among students and families regarding the high price of private medical education.

Nonetheless, students who have already been allotted MBBS seats must complete the reporting process. MCC's published schedule allows reporting at allotted colleges from November 7 until 5 pm on November 16, 2026. Since that window remains open, the 411-seat figure describes the allotment outcome rather than the final position after admissions are completed. Candidates should follow the official MCC notices and their allotted colleges' instructions.

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