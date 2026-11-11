Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Trailer Wins Praise From Vamshi Paidipally, Director Of His Next Film

The trailer of Salman Khan's much-awaited film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, was finally unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Soon after its release, filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, who is directing Salman in his upcoming film SVC63, shared a message for the superstar.

He acknowledged the sacrifices Salman made and the stress he went through while working on the war drama, adding that his strength and commitment shine through in the film.

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Vamshi Paidipally Praises Salman Khan's Commitment To Maatrubhumi

Soon after Salman Khan shared the trailer of Maatrubhumi, Vamshi re-shared his post and penned a special note for the actor. Acknowledging the challenges Salman faced during the making of the film, the filmmaker praised his dedication and commitment.

He wrote, “#Maatrubhumi.. The Wait is over… @BeingSalmanKhan Sir… I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film…Your Strength and Commitment shine through.”

Vamshi extended his best wishes to the film's director Apoorva Lakhia, actor Chitrangda Singh and the entire cast and crew. He added, “Wishing You all the Love, Peace & Success You truly deserve Sir… Wishing @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda and the whole Team the Best of Everything.”

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Maatrubhumi Trailer: What To Expect From Salman Khan's Film

Set against the backdrop of the India-China conflict, the trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace offers a glimpse into the lives of soldiers defending the country amid challenging battlefield conditions. It blends intense military action with emotional moments, exploring the personal and professional struggles of soldiers during wartime.

Salman plays Colonel Santosh Babu, an Army officer who leads his men during a confrontation with enemy forces. The narrative also highlights the emotional toll of conflict and how it affects soldiers and their families. Chitrangda Singh plays his wife.

Apart from Salman and Chitrangda, the film also stars Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in prominent roles. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4.

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Salman Khan's Film With Vamshi Paidipally

Salman Khan is gearing up for his first collaboration with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Tentatively titled SVC63, the yet-to-be-titled action entertainer also stars Nayanthara, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Salman.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film went on floors in Mumbai on April 22, 2026. The project is expected to feature large-scale action sequences and is reportedly targeting an Eid 2027 theatrical release.

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