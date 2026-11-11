The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayushmann Khurrana Refused Horse Ride At Wedding, Sooraj Made Him Ride In Film

The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Sooraj Barjatya and the cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The trailer shows Ayushmann Khurrana and Sooraj discussing their wedding experiences and some memories from the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana On His Wedding

Ayushmann recalled his own wedding with Tahira Kashyap while speaking about the film. The actor said there were certain traditional rituals he had chosen to skip.

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He revealed that he had refused to sit on a horse or wear a sehra at his wedding. However, he had to do both while shooting for Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Ayushmann joked that Sooraj made sure he experienced the things he had avoided in his real wedding.

The actor also pointed out that he and Sooraj had married at a young age. Their conversation touched on how different Ayushmann's real wedding was from the one he had to portray on screen.

Sooraj Barjatya On His Marriage

Sooraj shared a story about his own marriage and recalled the advice he received from his mother. He said she wanted him to get married before he made his first film.

According to Sooraj, his mother was worried that he might fall in love with an actress after entering the film industry and eventually marry her. He shared the anecdote while talking about his early years and his family's concerns at the time.

Kapil Sharma also joked about the large gathering on stage. Looking at the number of people around him, he pointed out that there were almost as many people on stage as there were in the audience.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya Cast On The Great Indian Kapil Show

The episode will feature Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Swanand Kirkire and Surbhi Tiwari.

The guests will share personal stories and discuss their experiences of working on the upcoming film. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover will also interact with them during the episode.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. Rajshri Productions has produced the film in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, while Himesh Reshammiya has composed its music.

The film marks Sooraj's return to direction after Uunchai (2022). It also brings him back together with Himesh after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Yeh Prem Mol Liya will release in theatres on November 27, 2026. The episode will stream on Netflix on November 14, 2026, at 8 PM.

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