Anirudh Ravichander's Video Proposing To Kavya Maran Goes Viral Ahead...But There's A Twist

Composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are all set to tie the knot today, November 11, in Greece. As the couple embark to begin a new chapter together, a video supposedly showing the musician proposing to Kavya has been circulating widely on social media. But there is a twist. The video is AI-generated and does not capture an actual proposal.

The video features a man resembling Anirudh and a woman who appears to be Kavya, walking hand-in-hand against a scenic backdrop. The man then twirls the woman around before holding her face and bringing out a sparkling diamond ring. He is then seen slipping the ring onto her finger, creating the impression of a romantic proposal.

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The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account with the caption, "Ani literally composed his own love story." Beneath, the original post also carried a clarification, “AI generated video guys.” This confirms that the footage is artificially created and does not capture Anirudh and Kavya's actual proposal.

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Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding, Chennai Reception

The destination wedding will take place today, November 10. The celebration is expected to be private, with close relatives and friends marking their presence. Several prominent personalities, including MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth, have reportedly travelled to Greece to bless the couple.

Their wedding will be followed by a grand reception at ITC in Chennai on November 21, a date confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October.

Prominent names from politics, cinema and sports are expected to join the festivities. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, have reportedly met several leaders, including PM Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, to personally extend invitations.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Net Worth: A Look At Their Wealth and Careers Amid Wedding Reports

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