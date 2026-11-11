From A Traditional Wooden Swing To A Minimalist Bedroom: A Peek Inside Anirudh Ravichander’s Chennai Home

Composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to tie the knot with businesswoman Kavya Maran today, November 11, in Greece. As the musician prepares to embark on a new chapter in his life, here is a look inside his Chennai home.

The home reflects his deep connection with his roots and family.

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In 2021, Anirudh opened the doors of his humble abode to Asian Paints for an episode of Where The Heart Is, offering a glimpse into the space where he grew up with his parents and sister. His home is a reflection of simplicity, warmth and traditional South Indian aesthetics.

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A traditional Chennai home with contemporary touches

The entrance to Anirudh's home features a traditionally carved wooden main door. As one steps inside, a beautiful Oonjal (traditional wooden swing), takes centre stage in the living and dining area.

Although situated in an apartment, the house is surrounded by greenery, with large mango trees visible through large glass windows. The living room features bold green sofas, chequered accent chairs and white flooring. A white coffee table, paintings and additional seating arrangements complete the space.

One of the corners of the living room features a wall filled with photographs from different stages of Anirudh's life. Two accent chairs placed beside it make for a cosy spot.

Calling it one of his favourite corners, the composer said, “You feel like the boss of the house if you sit here.”

He also explained the idea behind the photographs, saying, “This is our memory wall. It has the concept of before and after. It has some fun memories and nice emotions.”

Anirudh Ravichander's dining area and home theatre

Opposite the wooden swing is the dining area, which features a glass-top table surrounded by six wooden chairs. Brass idols add a traditional touch to the space, complementing the overall aesthetics of the house.

During the tour, Anirudh revealed that the house underwent significant remodelling after his song Why This Kolaveri Di became a massive hit.

Explaining the reason behind the expansion, he said, “What is now the midpoint of the house used to be the endpoint of the house until two years ago. We were all becoming older, our bones were becoming bigger, so we needed more space.”

Following the renovation, the family opted for an open-space layout with minimal furniture. The house also features a small library and a dedicated home theatre, where Anirudh enjoys watching his favourite films and shows. Interestingly, the theatre doubles up as his home office and features comfortable seating.

Inside Anirudh Ravichander's minimalist bedroom

One of the most interesting parts of the house is Anirudh's bedroom. Unlike the elaborate interiors often seen in celebrity homes, his personal space is simple and reflects his preference for minimalism.

He does not have a traditional bed. Instead, he sleeps on a large mattress placed directly on the floor. A few photographs on the bedside table and a reclining chair complete the room.

Speaking about his unusual sleeping arrangement, Anirudh said, “I just put a small mattress on the floor. I like to sleep on the floor, I don't know why. I read somewhere that single guys love to sleep on the floor.”

He also revealed that he does not own many clothes and therefore does not need a large wardrobe or extensive storage space.

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Why did Anirudh Ravichander choose to live with his parents?

The home tour also offered a glimpse into Anirudh's close bond with his family. Despite achieving considerable success in the music industry, the composer continued to live with his parents instead of moving into a separate house.

He explained that returning home to his family helped him stay connected to his roots. His home is also a space where he can disconnect from his professional commitments and take a break from composing music.

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