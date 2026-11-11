Sonu Sood Flags 10 To 12-Hour Standing Shifts, Urges Airports, Hotels To Make Seating Arrangement Mandatory For Staff

Actor Sonu Sood has urged airports, hotels and other hospitality businesses to provide proper seating for employees who spend long hours standing at work. Taking to X early Wednesday morning, he pointed out that many staff members work for 10 to 12 hours on their feet while serving customers.

Sonu Sood Highlights Struggles Of Frontline Staff

Sood highlighted the working conditions of employees at airport counters, lounges, hotel receptions and service desks. He noted that these workers welcome and assist customers throughout the day, often while standing for extended periods.

"We see staff standing for 10–12 hours at airport counters, lounges, hotel receptions and service desks, welcoming and serving us with a smile," the actor wrote. He also asked people to consider the physical effort involved in such jobs, adding, "But have we ever thought about how physically exhausting this must be?"

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The actor believes that providing basic seating facilities could make these employees' workdays more comfortable. He suggested that every workplace should have a high stool or a proper seating arrangement that staff can use whenever their duties allow.

Sonu Sood Appeals For Staff Welfare

Sood also questioned why the comfort of employees is often overlooked when hospitality businesses focus on making customers feel comfortable.

"Hospitality is about making people feel comfortable. Shouldn't we extend the same consideration to the people who make us comfortable?" he wrote.

Explaining why he considers this change important, Sood said that allowing employees to sit and rest should not be treated as an extra benefit. He described it as a basic requirement linked to their dignity and well-being.

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"A little rest is not a privilege. It's a basic matter of dignity, compassion and humane working conditions," the actor added.

His appeal was directed at airport authorities, airport lounge operators, hotel managements and businesses across the hospitality sector. He wants seating facilities to become a standard feature at workplaces, particularly at counters and reception areas where employees spend much of their time.

Sood also stressed that even a small change in company policy could improve the daily working conditions of many people. "Let's make this a standard across the industry. A small change in policy can make a big difference in someone's life," he wrote.

Sood's message highlights the need to treat frontline employees with more care and ensure they have the comfort and support needed at work.

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