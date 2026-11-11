Maatrubhumi Trailer X Reviews: 'Goosebumps' To 'Cringe; Salman Khan Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions

Salman Khan's much-anticipated Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer was released on November 10, sparking reactions from movie buffs. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the war drama has received mixed responses from viewers on X. Here's a look at the reactions pouring in.
Netizens Reacts
Several viewers responded positively to the trailer, praising Salman Khan's new look, performance and the film's patriotic theme. Many called it “better than expected”, while some described it as a “goosebumps” moment and predicted a blockbuster. Fans also appreciated the dialogues and music, expressing excitement for the film's release.
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 The trailer has truly taken everyone by surprise. Absolutely hooked! And this look is FIRE! 🔥 https://t.co/Uhi4Ww6SvJ
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay— Films Discourse (@FilmsDiscourse) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 It would be a blockbuster. This movie has suffering, joy, courage, attitude on the battleground, and also suffering. Fear of losing and not back down— reality decoded (@ad_rasel25719) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 This would have been banger and movie of the year if they followed the script but it's ok still trailer is good— Kantala fc (@ifOnlyKantala) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 @BeingSalmanKhan Sir You Are Looking Very Dashing In This Look, Can't Wait To See This Flashback Sequence In #Maatrubhumi 💥 #SalmanKhan https://t.co/qILvD3WGnw— Subhaan Khan (@SubhanKhan_157) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Better than what many expected 🙏— Suprvirat (@MostlyKohli) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Not gonna lie, Looks good 👍🏼— Vikram (@VikramMerlion) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Love you Bhai ❤️ What a Trailer 🔥💥 #MaatrubhumiTrailer https://t.co/FBNW6knqiJ— SalmaniacShobhit❤ (@skuniverse27) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Nice trailer salman sir Waiting for maatrubhumi ❤️❤️❤️💐💐💐🙏🙏🙏💫💫💫— Manoj Chouhan (@manoj24chouhan) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Worth of waiting looks completely new movie then The last trailer that we got 🔥 finally I can see salman's Acting skills on peak Great Bhaiiiiiiiiiiiii— Ibhrahim Bin Qamar (@IbhrahimQ) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 @BeingSalmanKhan pure Goosebumps father of Masses is back bhai blockbuster loading 💥 #Maatrubhumi— Abdul Basit (@AbdulBasit9608) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 These dialogues are going to trend! #SalmanKhan brings his trademark BRO aura to #Maatrubhumi. Loved the trailer and the music #HimeshReshammiya— vishal chatkara (@vishalchatkara) November 10, 2026
Not all reactions were positive, with several viewers criticising the trailer's dialogue delivery, voice modulation and storyline. While one called it “cringe”, another felt the VFX could not make up for a weak story. Some also complained that the trailer revealed too much, while a few appreciated the visuals.
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 It's cringe bro, the voice modulation and expressions not matching, more dialogues than the story narrative— Ashish (@AshishXC) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Lacks Appeal, story doesn't look riveting, VFX cannot cover for a bad story. Fans want to see you in movies like Sultan and Wanted, choose good scripts, best wishes Salman bhai.— Shajan Samuel (@IamShajanSamuel) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Tbh this trailer looks better than his previous films. However, The dialogue delivery not upto the mark. Hope the film succeeds at BO— Harsh Raj 🇮🇳 (@rajharsh331) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Salman bhai trailer mai hi movie dikha di apne to— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) November 10, 2026
@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @TanyaDesai4 Only first 10 sec was good Baaki 😔😔😔😔😔— Anik Adhikari (@AnikAdhikari1) November 10, 2026
ALSO READ | Salman Khan Drops Maatrubhumi Trailer, Shares Release Date Of Galwan-Inspired Film
More About Maatrubhumi
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the events of the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash involving Indian and Chinese troops. Salman Khan essays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during the face-off.
The film features Chitrangda Singh alongside Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary, while Vijay Raaz provides the narration.
Previously titled Battle of Galwan, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.
ALSO READ | Salman Khan Reacts To Ramayana's Rs 4,000 Crore Budget, Says Focus Should Be On Ram And Sita
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