Maatrubhumi Trailer X Reviews: 'Goosebumps' To 'Cringe; Salman Khan Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions

Salman Khan's much-anticipated Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer was released on November 10, sparking reactions from movie buffs. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the war drama has received mixed responses from viewers on X. Here's a look at the reactions pouring in.

Netizens Reacts

Several viewers responded positively to the trailer, praising Salman Khan's new look, performance and the film's patriotic theme. Many called it “better than expected”, while some described it as a “goosebumps” moment and predicted a blockbuster. Fans also appreciated the dialogues and music, expressing excitement for the film's release.

Not all reactions were positive, with several viewers criticising the trailer's dialogue delivery, voice modulation and storyline. While one called it “cringe”, another felt the VFX could not make up for a weak story. Some also complained that the trailer revealed too much, while a few appreciated the visuals.



ALSO READ | Salman Khan Drops Maatrubhumi Trailer, Shares Release Date Of Galwan-Inspired Film

More About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the events of the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash involving Indian and Chinese troops. Salman Khan essays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during the face-off.

The film features Chitrangda Singh alongside Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary, while Vijay Raaz provides the narration.

Previously titled Battle of Galwan, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Reacts To Ramayana's Rs 4,000 Crore Budget, Says Focus Should Be On Ram And Sita

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.