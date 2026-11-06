Salman Khan Reacts To Ramayana's Rs 4,000 Crore Budget, Says Focus Should Be On Ram And Sita

Big films often become part of conversations that go beyond what audiences see on screen. Salman Khan has now shared his thoughts on the discussion around Ramayana.

Salman Khan Says Ramayana Discussion Should Focus On Story

Salman Khan spoke about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The epic has been in the spotlight over its reported Rs 4,000 crore budget and visual effects.

Salman said he feels the focus should remain on the epic and the characters at the centre of the story rather than the money spent on making it. He also questioned the attention being given to the film's technical aspects.

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“I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par. I think this narrative ki 4000 (budget of Ramayana) aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don't think ki that is correct,” Salman said.

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(I just think the discussion around Ramayana should be about Ramayana, not about VFX and the cost of production. I think this narrative around the Rs 4,000 crore budget of Ramayana and VFX, VFX, VFX is not right. I just don't think that is correct.)

He added, “I just think ki Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye - Ram, Ravana, Sita.” (I just think the discussion around Ramayana should be about Ramayana itself - Ram, Ravana and Sita.)

Salman Khan Talks About Ram's Qualities

Salman also spoke about Lord Ram while discussing the central character of Maatrubhumi. He said the character in his film reflects several qualities associated with Ram.

“Ram ke upar baat karo, uski quality par. Maatrubhumi mein jo hero hai usme sab qualities hai Ram jaise,” Salman said. (Talk about Ram and his qualities. The hero in Maatrubhumi has all the qualities of Ram.)

Salman further described Ram as a good son, husband, father and warrior. He said the protagonist of Maatrubhumi carries these qualities as well.

Ramayana Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Yash as Ravana. The film is being made as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic.

Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace centres on the human cost of war and features Salman Khan in the lead role. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

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