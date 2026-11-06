AI Can't Help Here? IIT Goa Professor's Unique Exam Format Goes Viral

An exam paper from IIT Goa has sparked a discussion online over how exams can be designed in a time when students have easy access to AI tools.
Entrepreneur Akash Sampurnanand Pandey shared an X post about an exam paper from IIT Goa and praised the way it tests students.
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Pandey said most exams have focused on whether students can find the correct answer. His purpose to doing this made sense when information was mainly limited to textbooks, classrooms and what students could remember.
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The situation has changed with AI tools that can provide answers within seconds. Pandey used Analogue Circuits questions as an example, saying students can now get answers to such questions through an AI chat window.
Instead of simply trying to stop students from using AI, Pandey said the IIT Goa professor has changed the focus of the assessment.
Pandey wrote on X, “Everyone else is trying to catch the cheaters in the age of AI. He just made cheating pointless.”
Everyone else is trying to catch the cheaters in the age of AI. He just made cheating pointless. IIT professors have a habit of being two moves ahead of the room. For a hundred years, exams tested one thing: can you produce the right answer. That made sense when answers were scarce and locked inside textbooks and your own memory. They are not scarce anymore. Any answer to any Analog Circuits question is five seconds away in an AI chat window. Testing recall in 2026 is testing a skill the machine has already made worthless. So this professor flipped it. Best part - it actually mirrors real engineering. In industry, nobody hands you a pre-written problem statement. The hardest part as you grow in your career is never finding solutions. It is knowing which questions are worth solving in the first place. And the @IITGoaofficial professor knows it. Checkmate— Akash Sampurnanand Pandey (@late_bloomer_7) November 6, 2026
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Focus Shifts From Answers To Questions
Pandey said the idea reflects a skill that is important in engineering and professional life. According to him, people working in the industry are not always given a ready-made problem statement.
As engineers gain experience, one of the bigger challenges is deciding which problems need to be solved in the first place. Finding a solution is only one part of the process, while identifying the right question can be equally important.
Pandey said the professor understood this shift and built the assessment around that idea. He described the approach as “first-principles thinking” and praised the professor for looking beyond the usual way of conducting exams.
He later added, “That is not just smart anti-cheating design. That is first-principles thinking from the IIT professor.”
X Users Point Out An Issue
The post received both praise and questions from other users. One user called the idea interesting and said it could be even better than an open-book test.
However, another user pointed out a possible issue with the exam paper. He said the paper mentions a duration of 180 minutes, while Question 1 reportedly states that the questions must be answered within two hours.
Other user wrote, “Time mentioned as 180 mins but in Q1 it has been stated that they must be answered with 2 hours. This is Pretty ambiguous for an IIT Question paper.”
Another X user questioned whether the paper was genuine. He tagged Grok and asked whether the paper was legitimate.
While some users praised the assessment method, others raised questions about the paper's instructions and authenticity. The discussion has brought attention to how exam formats may need to adapt as AI tools become more common in education and professional life.
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