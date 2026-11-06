Ananya Panday Brings Back Rani Mukerji's 'Shava Shava' Magic This Diwali

More than two decades after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) hit theatres, Rani Mukerji's silver lehenga from the song Say Shava Shava is still favourite among Bollywood fans. Ananya Panday recently brought back the look at designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Manish, who designed the original outfit, also created Ananya's festive look. The young actor has often spoken about her love for K3G and looked happy to recreate one of its most famous moments. She even posted a video of herself performing the popular hook step of Rani from the song, which is getting all the love from fans.

Ananya Panday's outfit featured a short silver blouse with a deep neckline. The Liger star paired it with a lehenga that fitted around the waist. The skirt had a low waist, matching sequin details and thin belt. She completed the look with dupatta draped around her arms, along with a diamond necklace, matching earrings and a few rings.

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In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Forever obsessed with Shava Shava and K3G and Rani ma'am.”

Shava Shava was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and sung by him along with Sudesh Bhosale, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam and Amitabh Bachchan.

The song featured several leading actors from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. Rani Mukerji also made a special appearance.

Ananya Panday loves Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham so much that she even dressed up as Kareena Kapoor's iconic character, Poo, for Orry's Halloween party in Mumbai in 2022.

Ananya Panday, who last appeared in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will next be seen in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya.

Also Read: Dharma's ‘Chand Mera Dil' Gets New Date: Ananya–Lakshya Film To Release On May 22

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