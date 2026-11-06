Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 10% To Rs 70.2 Crore; Margin Rises Marginally

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. has reported a muted set of results for the second quarter of FY27, with the Domino's operator reporter a 9.7% rise in net profit at Rs 70.2 crore, as compared to Rs 64 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw a 12% uptick to Rs 372 crore, compared to Rs 332 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 19.7% from 19.6% on a year-on-year basis.

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Revenue has also risen by 11.5% to Rs 1,885 crore, versus Rs 1,690 crore in Q2 of FY26.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 Results - YoY

Net profit up 9.7% at Rs 70.2 crore vs Rs 64 crore YoY

Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 1,885 crore vs Rs 1,690 crore YoY

EBITDA up 12% at Rs 372 crore vs Rs 332 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 19.7% vs 19.6% YoY

Jubilant Foodworks Share Price Movement

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. saw a 0.15% uptick to settle at Rs 457.20, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 2.01% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 453.95, compared to its previous close of Rs 456.50. During today's trading session, Jubilant Food share price moved in the range of Rs 447.45 to Rs 457.20.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 397.80 and a high of Rs 622.95. On the performance front, Jubilant Food share price is down 21.61% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Jubilant Food is Rs 41,306.31 crore, with a P/E ratio of 129.39.

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