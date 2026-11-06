'Hyperfocused On Something Else': Founder Rejects Deepinder Goyal's Invitation To Join Temple

Entrepreneur Shubham Mishra has shared an exchange with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on X, revealing that Goyal declined his request to participate in his venture's pre-seed funding round but expressed interest in discussing a possible opportunity for him to join Temple.

Mishra said he had approached Goyal during his fundraising efforts and invited him to participate. Sharing the exchange on X, Mishra said Goyal's response reflected his focus and dedication.

Shubham Mishra Reaches Out To Deepinder Goyal

Shubham Mishra said he contacted Deepinder Goyal while raising pre-seed funding for his venture, seeking his participation in the round.

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Goyal responded that he does not make angel investments. However, he also indicated that he would be interested in speaking to Mishra about joining the team at Temple if his fundraising efforts did not work out.

In his email, Goyal wrote, "Shubham – I don't do angel investments. I wish you all the best for the fundraise. If this doesn't work out for some reason, please let me know – would love to talk to you about joining the team at Temple."

Sharing the exchange, Mishra wrote, "While raising pre seed for our venture, I reached out to Deepi to participate. And this reply shows his focus and dedication."

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Shubham Mishra Declines Opportunity To Join Temple

Mishra also revealed that he declined Goyal's suggestion to discuss joining Temple, explaining that he and his team were already focused on building their own venture.

"Also I declined the offer to join as we are hyperfocused on something else," he wrote.

Mishra did not disclose further details about the potential role or the nature of the discussions with Goyal.

He concluded his post by wishing Goyal and the Temple team well, saying he wished them "nothing but the best". He also tagged Goyal and the Temple account in his post.

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