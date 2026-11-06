Claude Wants To Become Your Personal Finance Assistant. Here's What It Can And Cannot Do

Artificial intelligence chatbots are now moving beyond answering questions and generating content, with companies increasingly looking to make them part of everyday tasks.

Anthropic has introduced a Personal Finance feature in Claude that allows users to connect their bank and credit card accounts, analyse transactions and get a better understanding of their spending.

The feature, which is rolling out in beta in the US, is designed to help users track expenses, monitor upcoming payments and understand their financial position through everyday conversations with the chatbot.

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Instead of checking multiple banking applications, users can ask Claude questions about their finances and receive insights based on information from their connected accounts.

The development comes as technology companies look to expand the role of AI assistants. Airbnb, for instance, has announced plans to launch an AI-powered travel agent in the first half of 2027.

The tool is expected to help users plan trips, compare accommodation options and manage bookings.

Claude Personal Finance: What Can It Do?

Anthropic's Personal Finance feature allows Claude to analyse transactions across connected bank and credit card accounts. It can categorise expenses and provide an overview of where users are spending their money.

Users can ask questions such as how much they spent during a particular month, whether their expenses are higher than usual or how much money they are likely to have left before their next payday.

The chatbot can also identify upcoming payments and calculate the balance remaining after accounting for those expenses.

It can flag transactions that may need attention, including duplicate charges, unexpected fees and recurring bills that have increased over time.

Users can also ask Claude whether they are spending more than they earn. The assistant can explain financial terms such as Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and calculate how much interest they have paid over a specific period.

Another feature is the ability to generate weekly spending charts, payment calendars and customised financial dashboards using information from connected accounts. Users can interact with these visualisations and adjust them according to their requirements.

Claude Personal Finance: What Can It Not Do?

While Claude can analyse financial information, it does not have the ability to carry out financial transactions.

Anthropic says the feature has read-only access to connected accounts. This means Claude can view and analyse financial information, but it cannot transfer money, make payments, manage bank accounts or invest on behalf of users.

The company has also clarified that the feature is designed to help users understand their finances and is not intended to provide investment advice.

Anthropic has cautioned that Claude can make mistakes and recommends that users verify important financial information with their banks.

How Does Claude Access Bank Account Information?

The Personal Finance feature for Claude uses Plaid, a service that connects banking services to financial applications, to link users' accounts.

Plaid has a guided set-up process, requiring users to sign into their bank accounts and approve access. Claude does not ask for or receive banking passwords from users.

If an account is linked, Claude can see details such as the bank name, account name, account type, last four digits of the account, balances, credit limits, and up to two years of transaction history.

Anthropic also said discussions in the Personal Finance hub are not used to train its AI models. Users can disconnect their account at any time.

Claude Personal Finance: Who Can Use It?

The Personal Finance feature is currently rolling out in beta in the US for subscribers on Claude Pro, Max and Ultra plans.

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Users can access it through the Personal Finance option in Claude's sidebar and connect their bank accounts through the guided setup process.

Anthropic has not announced when the feature will be available in India or other markets.

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