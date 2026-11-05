Claude Is Making Us Broke': Techie Says Ease Of Writing Code Distracts From Hard Job Of Sales

A Reddit user has highlighted how AI tools such as Claude have made coding easier, but also raised concerns about how developers can get caught up in building products while avoiding the more challenging task of selling them. In a post on the Reddit community OpenAI Codex, the user described how building products with AI can become addictive, with developers constantly finding new features to add and improvements to make.

“Building with AI can get addictive. I give Claude an instruction, watch it build something, review the result and think of the next improvement. There is always something else I can work on, and every session feels productive,” the user wrote.

“It's comfortable. I can stay inside the project, make decisions and see progress without having to show anyone,” the user added.

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However, the techie said that putting a product in front of potential customers is a different experience, as it involves dealing with rejection and questioning whether the idea has any real-world value. “Putting the app in front of people feels different. Someone might ignore it, question whether it's useful or tell me they already use something else. I have to find out whether the idea makes sense outside my own head,” the user shared.

The user added that constantly perfecting a product can become an excuse to delay reaching out to potential customers.

“That's where making it perfect becomes a convenient reason to wait. I can convince myself it needs another feature or a better design before I start reaching out. Claude is ready to help me keep going for as long as I want,” the techie wrote.

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The user also pointed out the financial cost of spending months building products without knowing whether anyone is willing to pay for them. “Meanwhile, the subscriptions keep renewing. We can spend $200 a month on AI tools, or pay for several subscriptions, and keep building for months without learning whether anyone wants the app,” the user added.

The techie admitted to avoiding outreach, saying that even when the AI agent was working, they would sometimes scroll through social media instead of researching competitors, identifying potential users or sending emails.

Ultimately, this could result in a more polished product and higher spending without answering the most important question: who would actually use it?

The user said they were now trying to spend more time on cold emails and outreach, despite finding it easier to assign another task to Claude. “But the outreach is bringing users. That gives me a reason to keep doing the part I was avoiding,” the user added.

The post received several responses, with users sharing their views on AI's addictive nature and the challenges of building products.

“Input randomness is addicting; we're being loot boxed,” one user commented.

Another user agreed that AI could become addictive but suggested testing a product's market potential through paid advertisements and tracking user retention.

“I think if you're treating solving problems solely as a game of who's going to pay for it, you're just going to build shit no one wants over and over again because there's no depth or unique insight when you're constantly bouncing around from idea to idea,” a third user wrote.

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