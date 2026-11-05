Tata Trusts Row: SRTT Seeks Adjournment, Says Charity Commissioner's Own Order Ties Its Hands

Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) has sought an adjournment from the Charity Commissioner, saying its "hands are tied" and it cannot file its reply in the matter because of restrictions the Commissioner's own office has placed on it.

The trust cited the Charity Commissioner's order of May 15, which bars SRTT from holding any meetings. Without a meeting, the trust said, it cannot approve or file a response.

SRTT told the Commissioner that any reply in the current proceedings can come only after the May 15 issue is cleared.

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The Charity Commissioner has yet to rule on the adjournment plea.

The adjournment plea comes amid a wider challenge by former trustee Mehli Mistry before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

Through Miscellaneous Application 714/2026, filed in June, Mistry has sought an inquiry into the administration of three Tata trusts: Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution. He wants scrutiny of commissions and other benefits trustees receive through seats on Tata group company boards, along with declarations of interest, related-party matters and alleged departures from trust resolutions.

Among the transactions he has flagged is an annual commission of about Rs 1.42 crore that Noel Tata received from Tata Sons in FY25. He has also questioned the engagement of Gerry McGovern for Norton Motorcycles and an equity infusion into Tata International.

Separately, Mistry has challenged the decisions that ended his tenure at SDTT and the Bai Hirabai institution. He alleges that Venu Srinivasan voted against his reappointment on Oct. 28, 2025, even though Srinivasan's own term had expired on Oct. 23. He has also questioned Noel Tata's eligibility as a trustee of the Bai Hirabai institution, citing the religious and residency conditions in its 1923 trust deed.

The trusts maintain that Mistry's three-year term simply ended and that his reappointment did not get the required unanimous approval. They have questioned his standing to challenge these decisions, and they oppose turning the trustee-change proceedings into a broader inquiry into how the trusts are run.

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