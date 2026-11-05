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Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 will begin on November 7, with six teams competing for the title. Check the complete schedule, squads, format and live-streaming details.

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Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More
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The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 is set to begin on Saturday, November 7, with six franchises competing for the title in the 10th season of the tournament.

The competition will feature 32 matches, including 30 league-stage games, a qualifier and the final. All matches will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with the tournament final scheduled for November 20.

The upcoming edition will also mark a new chapter for the competition, which is now under the ownership and management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH), with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board.

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Defending champions UAE Bulls will return to defend their crown. The team, featuring West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, will begin its campaign against Yas Lions, led by Jason Holder, on the opening day.

The tournament will feature several international stars, including Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, Trent Boult and Fakhar Zaman.

With six teams and some of the biggest names in franchise cricket, the competition promises two weeks of fast-paced T10 action.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Dates And Venue

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 will start on November 7, with the final scheduled for November 20.

All 32 matches will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

November 12 has been designated as a rest day during the league stage.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Full Schedule

The league stage will feature 30 matches, with all six teams playing each other twice. The top-ranked team will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will compete in the qualifier.

All timings below are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

DateMatch Time (IST)
Nov 7UAE Bulls vs Yas Lions5:00 PM
Nov 7Royal Desert Champions vs Emirates Eagles7:15 PM
Nov 7United Tigers vs Arabian Aces9:30 PM
Nov 8Yas Lions vs Emirates Eagles5:00 PM
Nov 8United Tigers vs UAE Bulls7:15 PM
Nov 8Arabian Aces vs Royal Desert Champions9:30 PM
Nov 9Emirates Eagles vs Arabian Aces7:15 PM
Nov 9United Tigers vs Royal Desert Champions9:30 PM
Nov 9Emirates Eagles vs Arabian Aces7:15 PM
Nov 10United Tigers vs Royal Desert Champions9:30 PM
Nov 10Yas Lions vs United Tigers7:15 PM
Nov 10UAE Bulls vs Emirates Eagles9:30 PM
Nov 11Royal Desert Champions vs UAE Bulls7:15 PM
Nov 11Arabian Aces vs Yas Lions9:30 PM
Nov 12Rest Day-
Nov 13United Tigers vs Emirates Eagles5:00 PM
Nov 13Royal Desert Champions vs Yas Lions7:15 PM
Nov 13Arabian Aces vs UAE Bulls9:30 PM
Nov 14Royal Desert Champions vs United Tigers5:00 PM
Nov 14Arabian Aces vs Emirates Eagles7:15 PM
Nov 14Yas Lions vs UAE Bulls9:30 PM
Nov 15Royal Desert Champions vs Arabian Aces5:00 PM
Nov 15Emirates Eagles vs UAE Bulls7:15 PM
Nov 15United Tigers vs Yas Lions9:30 PM
Nov 16Arabian Aces vs United Tigers7:15 PM
Nov 16Emirates Eagles vs Royal Desert Champions9:30 PM
Nov 17Yas Lions vs Arabian Aces7:15 PM
Nov 17UAE Bulls vs Royal Desert Champions9:30 PM
Nov 18UAE Bulls vs United Tigers7:15 PM
Nov 18Yas Lions vs Royal Desert Champions7:15 PM
Nov 19Emirates Eagles vs United Tigers9:30 PM
Nov 20Qualifier (2nd vs 3rd)7:00 PM
Nov 20Final9:15 PM

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: All Teams

Six franchises will compete in the 2026 edition of the tournament. They are:

  • UAE Bulls
  • Yas Lions
  • Royal Desert Champions
  • Emirates Eagles
  • United Tigers
  • Arabian Aces

UAE Bulls enter the tournament as defending champions, while the other five franchises will look to challenge them for the title.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Squads

The tournament will feature 108 drafted players across the six franchises. Several well-known international cricketers will also be part of the competition.

1. UAE Bulls Squad

Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Romario Shepherd, Muhammad Rohid, Tahir Zaman, Aneurin Donald, Mohammad Amir, Andre Fletcher, Khawaja Nafay, Nuwan Thushara, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Max Bryant, Azam Khan, Wali Muhammad, Uddish Suri, Bradley Currie and Shadab Khan.

2. Yas Lions Squad

Jason Holder, David Willey, Andries Gous, Ajay Kumar, Ansh Tandon, James Vince, Dasun Shanaka, Eshan Malinga, Karim Janat, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Tom Moores, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Obed McCoy, Kamil Pooran, Haider Ali, Masood Gurbaz, Aryan Dutt and Akeal Hosein.

3. Royal Desert Champions Squad

Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Naseem Shah, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Luke Wood, Gulbadin Naib, Brandon King, Janith Liyanage, Keemo Paul, Dhruv Parashar, Raizal Nadir, Tajinder Singh Dhillon and Chris Jordan.

4. Emirates Eagles Squad

Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Haider Razzaq, Luqman Faisal, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad, Alex Hales, KS Bharat, Akif Javed, Hasan Nawaz, Rehan Ahmed, Ali Raza, Chris Green, Harshit Kaushik, Hilal Afghan, Toby Albert and Kusal Perera.

5. United Tigers Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Zeeshan Naseer, Awais Ali Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sufyan Moqim, Abbas Afridi, Odean Smith, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Noor ul Rahman, Shamim Hossain, Adithya Shetty, Noor Ullah Ayubi, Paul van Meekeren and Yasin Patel.

6. Arabian Aces Squad

Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Arfan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Richard Gleeson, Sam Billings, Paul Walter, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Tahir, Salman Irshad, Quentin Sampson, Dwaine Pretorius, Vriitya Aravind, Ibrahim Masood, Amshi De Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Format

The Abu Dhabi T10 League follows the 10-over format of cricket, with each team playing a maximum of 10 overs in an innings.

The six participating teams will compete in a double round-robin league stage, meaning each franchise will play 10 matches against the other teams.

A total of 30 matches will be played during the league stage. The team finishing at the top of the points table will qualify directly for the final.

The second- and third-placed teams will face each other in the qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final to take on the top-ranked team.

The tournament will feature 32 matches in total, including the qualifier and final.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Live Telecast

In India, the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

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Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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