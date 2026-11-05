Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Joe Root Closing In On His All-Time Test Record

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised England captain Joe Root as the latter continues his pursuit of the record for the most runs in Test cricket. Tendulkar said he had rated Root highly from the very beginning, recalling the impression the English batter made during his Test debut in 2012.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit on Tuesday, Tendulkar was asked about Root closing in on his long-standing record.

Root is currently the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, with 14,278 runs from 169 matches and 309 innings. He is now just 1,643 runs away from going past Tendulkar's tally.

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Tendulkar retired from Test cricket with 15,921 runs in 200 matches and 329 innings. His record remains the highest in the history of the format.

Responding to the question about Root, Tendulkar said, "I've always rated him very highly and it was evident to me in his first test match that he was going to make it big!"

Joe Root's Test Debut Against India In 2012

Responding to the question, Tendulkar expressed his admiration for Root, saying, "I've always rated him very highly and it was evident to me in his first test match that he was going to make it big!"

Root made his Test debut against India in the Nagpur Test in December 2012, with Tendulkar part of the Indian team.

The England batter made an immediate impression, scoring 73 runs off 229 balls in the first innings. He remained unbeaten on 20 in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

More than a decade later, Root has established himself as one of the most prolific batters in Test cricket and is now closing in on Tendulkar's all-time run-scoring record.

Sachin Tendulkar Names Favourite Non-Indian Batters

During the same Reddit AMA session, Tendulkar was also asked to name his favourite non-Indian batters.

The former India batter picked England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, along with Australia's Steve Smith.

Sachin Tendulkar's Suggestion To Revamp ODI Cricket

Tendulkar also reiterates his suggestion to change the traditional One-Day International (ODI) format.

He proposed that the 50-over game be divided into two separate 25-over innings for each side. Under his proposed format, teams would have 10 wickets for the whole 50 overs, not a new set of wickets for each 25-over innings.

”My suggestion is simple. Split the 50 overs into two innings of 25 each. But keep 10 wickets for the full 50 overs and use just one ball throughout. That way the contest between bat and ball stays alive, and both teams get to bat and bowl under the dew. It balances the game for both sides. We need to do something before bowlers go extinct,” he concluded.

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He also suggested using a single ball throughout the match.

The batting legend believes the change could help maintain a better balance between bat and ball, while ensuring both teams get an opportunity to bat and bowl under dew-affected conditions.

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