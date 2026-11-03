Sachin Tendulkar Questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Duleep Trophy Vice-Captaincy At 15: 'Too Early'

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should gain more experience in red-ball cricket before taking on leadership responsibilities, saying the teenager needs to take things one step at a time.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most followed cricketers in the world. At just 15, the youngster has already made his mark in the Indian senior men's cricket team and has been among the top performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 15-year-old's immense talent and potential have earned him praise from several prominent players, including former indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has described him as a “generational talent”.

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Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi was promoted to the vice captaincy duties of the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy ahead of some experienced players.

However, legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar has given his opinion on the matter.

He feels that the youngster should be given more time to develop his red-ball game before taking on such responsibilities.

During a Reddit Q&A session on Tuesday, Tendulkar was asked about Sooryavanshi being handed captaincy responsibilities at such a young age.

“I feel it's too early for him to become a vice-captain in the Duleep Trophy. We have to let him play more matches with the red ball and take one step at a time!” the cricket legend wrote in his reply.

Tendulkar's comments underline the importance of allowing young players to gain experience and develop their game before taking on leadership roles.

Sachin Tendulkar Names His Favourite Non-Indian Batters

During the same Reddit conversation, one person asked Tendulkar about his favourite non-Indian batters currently, and he named England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, along with Australia's Steve Smith.

“Harry Brook, Joe Root, Steve Smith…”

"I've always rated him very highly, and it was evident to me in his first Test match that he was going to make it big!" Tendulkar said on Root when asked, "Joe Root is closing in on your Test record, and he said that just being in the conversation with you is enough for him. Thoughts?"

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Waiting For India Opportunity

Sooryavanshi has had to wait for his opportunity at the top of India's batting order, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma delivering consistent performances.

Both batters played key roles in India defending their T20I World Cup title earlier this year.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, addressed the importance of making selection decisions based on performances rather than popularity.

On Sunday, Gambhir asserted that his job was not to make everyone happy but to take the right decisions, even if they were not the most popular ones.

"First of all, my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions. And that is what I'm there for," Gambhir told the broadcasters ahead of the fifth T20I.

He also stressed that backing players who have performed consistently is important to maintain a sense of security within the dressing room.

"No, it is very easy to take the popular decision. But for me, I think the important thing is to take the right decision and make sure that there is a lot of security inside the dressing room.

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"Because, as you just mentioned, there's a lot of talent. But again, I think guys who have done phenomenally well over a longer period of time obviously deserve a longer rope. And that is exactly how we approach the series."

With Sooryavanshi continuing to develop his game, the youngster will be hoping to make the most of his opportunities as he looks to establish himself in the Indian team.

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