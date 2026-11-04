Cabinet Opens Path For All Agniveers to Join Armed Forces After 2-Year Extension

The centre has brought a major change in the Agniveer scheme, creating a pathway for Agniveers to be absorbed into armed forces. During Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani said that the first 4-year batch of Agniveers will be completed soon. Earlier, 75% Agniveers were to be released and 25% were to be absorbed. Now, 75% Agniveers will also be given an extra 2-year engagement period, he added.

(This is a developing story.)

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