'Failed, Frustrated, Jobless': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Out at Actors, Directors and Producers

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit back at those linking his films Animal and Dhurandhar to the brutal chainsaw attack on a schoolgirl in Andhra Pradesh.

In a strongly worded post on X, Vanga said a tragedy should be met with empathy rather than used as an opportunity to target cinema or settle personal scores.

Vanga Hits Back At Critics

“When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema,” Vanga wrote.

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Though he did not name anyone, the post appeared to be aimed at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and other critics who suggested that violent films could influence real-life crimes. Vanga accused some of them of using the incident to attack the work of other filmmakers.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores,” he added.

Taking a dig at actors, directors and producers, Vanga referred to them as “failed frustrated jobless male/female actors” and “parasites”. He also criticised those who, according to him, suddenly present themselves as social reformers whenever they get an opportunity to target another filmmaker.

“A tragedy deserves empathy, not opportunism. Learn the difference,” he concluded.

What Sparked The Debate?

The discussion began after a 21-year-old man, identified as Hemanth, allegedly entered a classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, on October 31 and attacked a Class 10 student with a mechanised chainsaw.

Reports said the girl was targeted after she rejected his advances. She suffered serious injuries to her neck and abdomen, while another student was hurt while trying to protect her. The shocking incident triggered outrage and renewed discussions about violence against women and girls.

Social media users drew comparisons with a scene in Vanga's Animal, in which Ranbir Kapoor's character enters a school classroom carrying a gun. Critics questioned the portrayal of extreme violence in school settings and argued that presenting such acts as heroic could send a troubling message.

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Dhruv Rathee's Remarks

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also shared a report about the attack and criticised films such as Animal, Marco and Dhurandhar. He wrote, “Special thanks to movies like Animal and Dhurandhar for giving templates to these criminals.”

His comments received mixed reactions. While some users supported his concerns about violent content, others argued that fictional films should not be directly blamed for real-life crimes.

Vanga's response has brought the discussion over cinematic violence and filmmakers' social responsibility back into focus, with social media divided over whether films should be linked to criminal acts.

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