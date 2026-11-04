India vs South Korea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Semi-Final

The Indian men's hockey team will look to continue its winning run when it takes on South Korea in the semi-final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on Wednesday, November 4.

India will behin their knockout stage after an unbeaten league-stage campaign, winning all five of their matches. The hosts finished at the top of the points table with 15 points, scoring as many as 34 goals and conceding just five.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the five-time champions will now aim to secure a place in the final as they look to defend their title.

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India head into the semi-final with plenty of confidence after defeating South Korea 8-0 in their last league-stage match on November 2 in Jalandhar. However, the knockout encounter will present a fresh challenge for both teams.

India have also enjoyed a strong attacking campaign. Harmanpreet Singh is currently the tournament's leading scorer with nine goals, while Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh have scored four goals each.

South Korea, meanwhile, will look to atke revenge agaisnt a string Indian side, who defeated them two days ago.

The other semi-final will see Japan take on Malaysia, with the winners of both matches advancing to the final on November 5.

India vs South Korea: Date and Time

The India vs South Korea semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will be played on Wednesday, November 4. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs South Korea: Venue

The semi-final will take place at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. The tournament's knockout stage has moved to Mohali after the league matches were played in Jalandhar.

India vs South Korea: Live Telecast

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy semi-final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 in India.

India vs South Korea: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Korea semi-final on the JioHotstar app and website.

Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Tournament Format And Schedule

The Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 features six teams: India, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, China and Bangladesh.

All six teams competed in a single round-robin league stage, with each side playing five matches. The top four teams qualified for the semi-finals.

India finished first with 15 points, followed by Japan with 10 points, Malaysia with nine and South Korea with six.

The semi-finals are scheduled for November 4 in Mohali. India will face South Korea in the second semi-final, while Japan will take on Malaysia in the first semi-final.

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The tournament will conclude on November 5, with the bronze-medal match scheduled for 4:30 PM IST and the final set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India are the most successful team in the tournament's history, having won the title five times in 2011, 2016, 2018 (jointly with Pakistan), 2023 and 2024. The hosts will now look to add a sixth title to their record.

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