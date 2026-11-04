Virat Kohli Breaks Another ODI Record, Goes Past 13,000 Runs At Number 3

Former India captain Virat Kohli added another milestone to his remarkable ODI career during the first match of India's five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old became the first batter in the history of One Day Internationals (ODIs) to complete 13,000 runs while batting at the No. 3 position.

Kohli entered the match needing just 12 runs to reach the milestone and wasted little time in getting there. He achieved the feat off the 13th ball of his innings, during the seventh over of India's 186-run chase.

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The achievement further strengthens Kohli's position among the greatest batters to have played the format.

He reached the 13,000-run mark in just 251 innings at the No. 3 position, maintaining an impressive average of 61.61. His record at this position also includes 48 centuries and 70 half-centuries.

Kohli went on to play a brilliant innings of 74 runs off just 51 balls, helping India secure victory in the first ODI of the series.

Virat Kohli Goes Past Ricky Ponting

Kohli's latest achievement puts him further ahead of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on the list of the highest run-scorers at the No. 3 position in ODI cricket.

Ponting finished his career with 12,662 runs in 330 innings at an average of 42.48 while batting at No. 3.

Kohli and Ponting are the only two batters in ODI history to have crossed the 10,000-run mark at this batting position.

Sri Lanka's great, Kumar Sangakkara occupies the third spot with 9,747 runs, followed by South Africa's legendary all-rounder, Jacques Kallis with 7,774 runs.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Pakistan's Babar Azam and England's test caotain Joe Root complete the top seven.

Batters With Most Runs At No. 3 In ODIs

Name Runs Average Virat Kohli 13,062 61.61* Ricky Ponting 12,662 42.48 Kumar Sangakkara 9,747 44.71 Jacques Kallis 7,774 45.72 Kane Williamson: 6,504 51.61 Babar Azam 6,054 55.54 Joe Root 5,525 53.12

Virat Kohli's Impressive ODI Form In 2026

Kohli has also enjoyed a strong run in ODI cricket this year. Before the start of the New Zealand series, he had scored 552 runs in nine ODI innings at an average of 69.

His tally included two centuries and three half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls against the West Indies.

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The performance has been another example of Kohli's consistency in the format, particularly at a time when he continues to add new milestones to his international career.

With his latest achievement, Kohli has further extended his lead over some of the biggest names in ODI cricket. The Indian batter's ability to maintain an average above 60 across 251 innings at the No. 3 position makes the record even more remarkable.

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