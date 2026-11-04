'When We First Met SRK': Choreographer Piyush Bhagat, Shazia Samji Reveal Story Behind 'Tu Mil Jaaye'

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie King is all over the internet for its latest track Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring the actor and Deepika Padukone. Choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, the romantic song is a unique collaboration between Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar and an English rap section by Ed Sheeran.

In an interview with Variety India, Bhagat and Samji have revealed that this is their biggest project yet. The pair has previously worked with director Siddharth Anand in Fighter (2024). They were offered the opportunity for Khan's song a year ago.

“It was a challenge conceptualising and choreographing this song as it's not an out-and-out dance number. It's a mood, a vibe song. So, the choreography also had to be in that zone. Plus, we didn't want to keep the treatment as that of a typical romantic song. We wanted to blend romance and the intensity of SRK's character in the film,” Bhagat said, adding that they wanted to ensure that the steps match the vibe and they do not go overboard with too many movements.

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“We designed the hook step's body language with SRK in mind,” added Bhagat. “‘Tu Mil Jaaye' is a romantic track, and since SRK is the king of romance, who better to bring those moves to life?”

Shazia explained that the song was challenging because it was more about mood and vibe than an out-and-out dance number.

“It was a challenging shoot as the weather was rough. It was shot in harsh winter and the wind was strong. But the actors and the dancers gave us energy and support,” she said, noting that the song was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

On their first encounter with SRK, Bhagat revealed: “We went for his first rehearsal for his first “King” song in his gym. And he said, “Jab tak main achha nahi karu, please mujhe rehearsal karvate rehna” (Please make me rehearse till I get the steps right). He works very hard and makes everyone around him feel special.”

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