Dow's 800-Point Whiplash Shows Sitting On Cash May Cost Investors Their Best Days. Here's Why

With Dow Jones futures surging around 800 points after the victory of Democrats in US midterm polls, WealthEnrich founder Advait Arora has explained why the strategy of "buy the dip" typically backfires.

In a post on the social media platform X, Arora highlighted that investors exit stocks, while expecting to buy them at a lower price when election period or global events end, while markets like to re-price instantly in line with the current developments.

"The best and biggest green days come when everyone is still waiting for clarity, leaving cash holders behind!" Arora said. "This is why sitting on cash to "buy the dip" backfires so often," he noted.

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Citing data, he said that by skipping just the 10 best days on the Nifty over 20 years can cut the total compounded wealth by half. Arora further warned that the move to trying to time the market does not exactly reduce risk; instead investors miss "sharpest bounce-backs, which come very swiftly."

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Arora's remarks come as Wall Street witnessed sharp rally as investors reassessed the impact of the US midterm election results, with Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress.

Dow Jones futures rose over 800 points, or 1.6%, to 52,727, while S&P 500 futures climbed 1.07% to 7,678. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.73% to 28,512.75.

Earlier, stock futures slipped sharply, indicating investor concerns over a possible Democratic victory and its impact on President Donald Trump's administrative decisions.

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The rally come as investors appeared assured by Trump's reaction to the Democratic victory. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the US president said, "I think we'll work with the Democrats, and we'll get along very well with them." His remarks helped ease concerns that a divided government could trigger a fresh round of political confrontation, adding to uncertainty around economic and business policies.

Another reason for Wall Street's rally was the possibility of a divided government would limit the ability of either party to push through major policy changes. Andrew Slimmon of Morgan Stanley Investment Management said investors usually a political balance in Washington rather than excessive power being concentrated in one party. "The markets like gridlock, they don't like a party with too much power," Slimmon said.

The election outcome could also have implications for inflation and interest rates. Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box Europe, Slimmon said that if the result strengthens efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict, lower oil prices could follow.

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