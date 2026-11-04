Singer Vishal Mishra Invests Over Rs 22 Crore In Four Mumbai Apartments

Playback singer and music composer Vishal Mishra has expanded his property portfolio with a sizeable investment in Mumbai's luxury housing market. He has acquired four apartments in Andheri West for a combined consideration of Rs 22.25 crore. Property registration data compiled by CRE Matrix shows that the transactions were registered on October 26, 2026.

The apartments are located at Oberoi Sky Heights Co-operative Housing Society in the Lokhandwala Complex, Oshiwara. Together, the four properties cover a built-up area of 4,058.21 square feet, while their combined super built-up area stands at 5,071 square feet. The residences are spread across two floors of the high-rise development.

The four-property deal includes apartments of different sizes and values, with the largest portion of the investment going towards a duplex spread across two floors. The combined unit was purchased for around Rs 9.30 crore and has a built-up area of 1,640.63 square feet. Its super built-up area measures 2,050 square feet.

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Another apartment was acquired for approximately Rs 4.27 crore. The flat offers 880.27 square feet of built-up space and 1,100 square feet on a super built-up basis. The third unit, with a built-up area of 971 square feet, changed hands for nearly Rs 4.02 crore.

The fourth apartment cost around Rs 4.67 crore. It has a built-up area of 760.25 square feet, while its super built-up area extends to 950 square feet. The property deal also includes three reserved stilt parking slots. Registration documents show that the transaction attracted stamp duty of around Rs 1.33 crore, adding a significant amount to the overall acquisition cost.

The Lokhandwala-Oshiwara belt has long been a popular residential destination among celebrities from the Hindi film and music industries. Its premium housing developments continue to attract actors, singers, composers and filmmakers seeking homes in Mumbai. With this latest purchase, Vishal Mishra becomes another prominent entertainment personality to make a substantial investment in the city's luxury property market.

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