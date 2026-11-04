US Stock Market Today: Dow Skyrockets 1,000 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1.5% On Blue Wave; AI Stocks Plunge

US stocks surged at the opening bell on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 1,000 points as investors welcomed a decisive Democratic victory in the US midterm elections and President Donald Trump's acceptance of the results.

However, the broader market rally did little to lift sentiment towards artificial intelligence stocks, which came under pressure amid concerns over potential restrictions on data centre expansion.

Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,166.66 points, or 2.25%, to 52,953.38. The S&P 500 advanced 91.73 points, or 1.21%, to 7,660.65, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 284.66 points, or 1.12%, to 25,656.67.

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The sharp gains followed a resounding Democratic victory, with the party securing majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, alongside key gubernatorial wins, including Texas. The outcome is expected to place greater political checks on Trump's policy agenda, which has combined business-friendly tax cuts with tariffs and military action in Iran that have contributed to inflationary pressures.

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