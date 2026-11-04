US Stock Market Today: Dow Skyrockets 1,000 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1.5% On Blue Wave; AI Stocks Plunge

- US stocks surged at open with Dow Jones rising over 1,000 points on election news
- Democrats won majorities in both House and Senate in US midterm elections
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq also gained 1.21% and 1.12%, respectively
US stocks surged at the opening bell on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 1,000 points as investors welcomed a decisive Democratic victory in the US midterm elections and President Donald Trump's acceptance of the results.
However, the broader market rally did little to lift sentiment towards artificial intelligence stocks, which came under pressure amid concerns over potential restrictions on data centre expansion.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,166.66 points, or 2.25%, to 52,953.38. The S&P 500 advanced 91.73 points, or 1.21%, to 7,660.65, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 284.66 points, or 1.12%, to 25,656.67.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
ALSO READ: US Midterms: Musk Spent Over $200 Million In Texas. Here's What Happened To His Stocks
The sharp gains followed a resounding Democratic victory, with the party securing majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, alongside key gubernatorial wins, including Texas. The outcome is expected to place greater political checks on Trump's policy agenda, which has combined business-friendly tax cuts with tariffs and military action in Iran that have contributed to inflationary pressures.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.