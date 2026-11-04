Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal Romantic Single 'Mahiya' Featuring Avneet Kaur Out

Badshah has joined hands with singer Shreya Ghoshal for a new song titled Mahiya, featuring actor Avneet Kaur. The romantic dance-pop number, which dropped on Wednesday, brings together Shreya's signature melodic sensibility and Badshah's contemporary pop sound, pairing expressive vocals with upbeat production.

Mahiya strikes a balance between the intimacy of a romantic melody and the infectious energy of a dance track. The music video brings its romantic narrative to life, featuring Shreya Ghoshal alongside Badshah and Avneet Kaur. The video complements the song's playful romantic mood while also offering audiences a glimpse of Shreya in a different on-screen setting.

Composed and penned by Badshah himself, the single showcases a refreshing romantic side of the rapper. Billed with the logline, 'He is chaos, she is magic. This was never supposed to happen', 'Mahiya' blends Badshah's signature urban groove with Shreya's timeless vocals.

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Directed by choreographer duo Piyush-Shazia and produced by Hiten, the music video features a grand, dreamlike visual canvas, complete with futuristic automotive aesthetics and glowing celestial backdrops.

Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal On Their Collaboration

Speaking about the collaboration, Badshah said that working with Shreya felt like bringing two musical universes together to tell a universal love story. As quoted by IANS, he said, "Everyone knows Shreyaji as the queen of romance, and our camaraderie on the Indian Idol set has always been incredible. But taking that energy into the studio for this track was an entirely different experience."

"Mahiya is the kind of song that stays with you long after the first listen. It holds a beautiful balance of longing, love and celebration. It truly feels like a crossover of two different musical universes coming together to tell a universal love story," he added.

Shreya also spoke about taking their bond beyond the Indian Idol sets and collaborating on a song. "We've shared so many amazing moments while judging together, but collaborating on an actual song was long overdue. Badshah has brought a completely refreshing perspective to Mahiya. The track beautifully blends intense emotion with contemporary arrangements, and I think fans are going to love this side of him," she said.

Mahiya is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

Watch The Music Video Here

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