India's 10 Most Polluted Cities Today: Rewari Tops List With AQI Of 622, Karnal Follows At 607

Rewari in Haryana recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) reading among the 10 cities, at 622. Karnal, also in Haryana, followed closely with an AQI of 607.

Kaithal in Haryana ranked third with an AQI reading of 554, while Bhiwani, also in the state, stood fourth at 531.

Rohtak in Haryana recorded an AQI of 527, taking the fifth spot. Faridkot in Punjab followed at sixth place with a reading of 526.

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Budaun in Uttar Pradesh ranked seventh with an AQI of 522, while Bathinda in Punjab recorded a reading of 518, securing the eighth position.

Patiala in Punjab stood ninth with an AQI of 514. Sonipat in Haryana completed the top 10 with an AQI reading of 481.

The list features six cities from Haryana, three from Punjab and one from Uttar Pradesh.

India's Top 10 Most Polluted Cities Today

The 10 Indian cities with the highest AQI readings are:

CITY, STATE AQI Rewari, Haryana 622 Karnal, Haryana 607 Kaithal, Haryana 554 Bhiwani, Haryana 531 Rohtak, Haryana 527 Faridkot, Punjab 526 Budaun, Uttar Pradesh 522 Bathinda, Punjab 518 Patiala, Punjab 514 Sonipat, Haryana 481

Haryana accounted for six cities on the list, while Punjab featured three. Uttar Pradesh had one city in the top 10. Haryana accounted for six cities on the list, while Punjab featured three. Uttar Pradesh had one city in the top 10.

What Does AQI Mean?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. It converts data on different air pollutants into a single number, making it easier for people to understand the quality of the air they breathe.

India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderate, Poor, Very Poor and Severe.

The AQI is calculated using pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, ammonia and lead.

The categories under India's National Air Quality Index are:

Good: 0-50

Satisfactory: 51-100

Moderate: 101-200

Poor: 201-300

Very Poor: 301-400

Severe: 401-500

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

AQI readings are based on several air pollutants including particulate matter.

PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller. PM10 are particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or smaller.

These particles can be inhaled into the respiratory system. PM2.5 is particularly concerning due to its size that enables it to penetrate deep into the lungs.

High concentrations of particulate matter can cause breathing discomfort and it can aggravate existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

Who Should Be Careful?

People with asthma and other respiratory conditions, children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air and strenuous outdoor activity can increase the risk of health complications, particularly when air quality is in the Severe category.

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Residents in affected cities should monitor local air quality updates and follow appropriate precautions. Limiting prolonged outdoor activity and reducing exposure to polluted air may help minimise health risks.

Air quality readings can change throughout the day depending on weather conditions, wind speed and pollution levels. The figures in this ranking reflect the readings supplied for this copy and may vary across monitoring stations and air quality platforms.

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