Delhi AQI In 'Severe' Category; Mumbai, Kolkata Hover In 'Unhealthy' Zone

New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among the six Indian cities, with a reading of 269. The national capital's air quality fell in the 'Poor' category.

Mumbai followed with an AQI of 161, while Kolkata recorded a reading of 155. Both cities reported air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 110, also placing it in the 'Moderate' category.

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Chennai and Hyderabad reported comparatively better air quality, with AQI readings of 81 and 71, respectively. Both cities fell in the 'Satisfactory' category.

India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

CITY AQI New Delhi 269 Mumbai 161 Kolkata 155 Bengaluru 110 Chennai 81 Hyderabad 71

What Does AQI Mean?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. It provides a simplified reading of the concentration of pollutants in the air.

India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderate, Poor, Very Poor and Severe.

The AQI is calculated using pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone, among others.

The AQI categories under India's National Air Quality Index are:

Good: 0-50

Satisfactory: 51-100

Moderate: 101-200

Poor: 201-300

Very Poor: 301-400

Severe: 401-500

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

The AQI reading is calculated from a range of air pollutants, including particulate matter.

PM2.5 stands for fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. PM10 is the designation for particles of 10 micrometers or less in diameter.

When people breathe in these particles, they are exposed to the respiratory system. The health dangers of PM2.5 are serious because the particles are so small they can get deep into the lungs.

High levels of particulate matter can lead to breathing difficulties and existing lung and heart conditions may be worsened.

Who Should Be Careful?

People with asthma and other respiratory conditions, children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

When air quality deteriorates, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health complications.

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Residents in affected cities should keep an eye on local air quality reports and take necessary precautions. Reducing exposure to polluted air and limiting extended outdoor activities may help reduce health risks.

Air quality readings can change throughout the day depending on weather conditions, wind speed and pollution levels. AQI figures may also vary across monitoring stations and air quality platforms.

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