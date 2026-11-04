'AQI Above 600 In Delhi, Firecrackers Will Make Situation Worse,' Warns Social Media User

Delhi's air pollution has once again become a major concern, with the national capital witnessing alarming air quality readings before Diwali.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 605 at around 7:41 am on November 4, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data cited in media reports.

Several parts of the city also recorded AQI levels in the severe category, adding to concerns over public health and the worsening pollution situation.

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Amid the deteriorating air quality, a user on X has raised concerns about the possible impact of firecrackers on Delhi's already polluted atmosphere.

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In the post, he pointed out that parents were concerned about sending children to school amid the poor air quality and suggested that schools could shift to online classes the next day.

However, the user clarified that firecrackers were not the primary cause of Delhi's pollution. Instead, the concern was that bursting crackers could make the situation considerably worse, particularly if unfavourable weather conditions prevent pollutants from dispersing.

Why Is Delhi's Pollution A Growing Concern?

There is no single source to cause air pollution in the national capital.

Transport emissions, stubble burning, residential activities, industrial emissions, construction dust and waste burning all contribute to the city's pollution levels.

The problem becomes more challenging during the winter months, when weather conditions can affect how quickly pollutants disperse. Low wind speeds and unfavourable atmospheric conditions can allow pollutants to accumulate closer to the ground, worsening air quality.

While Delhi's air was already severely polluted ahead of Diwali, the possibility of additional emissions from firecrackers has raised concerns about a further deterioration.

X User Appeals To Delhi-NCR Residents To Avoid Firecrackers

In the post, the user appealed to residents of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh to consider avoiding firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

The appeal was lodged out of concern that more smoke and particulate matter would add to the present pollution load.

The user also said that while government restrictions and court interventions around firecrackers sometimes lead to disagreements over traditions and personal choices, a change in behavior can also come voluntarily through public awareness and concern for one's own health.

The post emphasized that the issue needs to be treated as a public health issue and not just a debate on festival celebrations.

Can A Crack-Free Diwali Help Delhi's Air Quality?

Firecrackers are not the sole reason behind Delhi's annual pollution crisis. However, they can add to the concentration of smoke and fine particulate matter in the atmosphere, particularly when existing pollution levels are already high.

With Diwali falling on November 8 this year, concerns are growing over how the additional emissions could affect air quality in Delhi-NCR.

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The larger question is whether residents will reconsider their celebrations in view of the existing pollution situation.

As Delhi continues to battle poor air quality, the appeal on X has brought attention to a larger issue, that is protecting public health may require not just government intervention but also collective responsibility from citizens.

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