Dabur Q2 Results: Double-Digit Growth Holds. What's Behind the 12% Profit Jump?

Dabur India announced second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, November 4. The FMCG giant's net profit rose 11.7% to Rs 506 crore in the July to September quarter from Rs 453 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company bottomline climbed as food emerged as the fastest-growing segment, up 14%, consumer care grew 11%, while retail losses narrowed.

Revenue from operations jumped 11.7% to Rs 3,563 crore for the quarter ended on September 30 from Rs 3,191 crore in the same quarter previous year. The company's operations improved as well, with Ebitda up 7.7% to 633 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 588 crore in Q2FY26.

In addition to quarterly results, Dabur India declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share. The Company has fixed 10 November 2026 as record date for the payment of interim dividend.

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Speaking on Q2 results, Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Herjit S Bhalla said, "We delivered profitable growth despite operating in a challenging external environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty and elevated input-cost pressures. What gives me confidence is that the growth has been broad-based and backed by healthy underlying volumes."

Bhalla added, "The evolving channel landscape continues to present significant opportunities for us. This quarter saw a marked resurgence -in General Trade with the channelgrowing by mid to high single digit, supported by our continued efforts under Project Saksham. We remain focused on strengthenjng _our brands and expanding our presence across channels to sustain growth momentum."

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