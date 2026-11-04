Mojtaba Khamenei Warns US After Midterm Elections, Says Iran Will Respond To Any Attack

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned Washington on Wednesday that any renewed military aggression against Iran would invite a much broader response. He also dismissed suggestions that the outcome of the US midterm elections would change Washington's hostile approach towards Tehran.

Speaking in a message marking Iran's National Day of the Fight Against Global Arrogance, Khamenei said those expecting a change in US policy following shifts in political power, or believing that concessions could persuade Washington to abandon its hostility, were "gravely mistaken".

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"If there are still those who harbour even the slightest hope that the behaviour of the hegemonic system could change through party or factional shifts, or who believe that making concessions to the US could persuade it to abandon its hostility, they are gravely mistaken," Khamenei said.

Referring to previous confrontations and Iran's military response, he added: "Should such aggressions be repeated, it will take on much broader dimensions."

His remarks came after the US midterm elections, in which Democrats won majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a setback to Trump's Republican Party. Trump had acknowledged that the conflict with Iran had contributed to his party's electoral losses, although he said he did not regret his approach.

Khamenei, however, argued that changes in Washington's political landscape would not necessarily translate into a shift in its foreign policy towards Iran. He maintained that Tehran should not expect concessions or political realignments in the US to end longstanding hostilities.

The Iranian leadership has also continued to emphasise a strategy of maximum deterrence. Iranian military officials have warned that any renewed attack could trigger retaliation extending beyond conventional geographical boundaries, potentially putting additional US and Israeli military assets in the region at risk.

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Khamenei also referred to developments in the Gulf, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that recent events had exposed the limits of American military power and challenged the perception of US invincibility.

The remarks underline Tehran's position that military deterrence and the threat of a wider response remain central to its strategy amid continuing tensions with Washington.

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