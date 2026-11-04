Iran Exempts India, China, Iraq And Qatar From Hormuz Restrictions: What's Behind The Move?

Iran has reportedly allowed vessels from India, China, Iraq and Qatar to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite restrictions on other shipping, signalling Tehran's efforts to use its control over the strategic waterway to advance its economic and diplomatic interests.

According to Turkish state news agency Anadolu, which cited an Iranian student media organisation, the exemptions are based on mutual interests between Tehran and the four countries.

The move does not indicate a wider relaxation of restrictions on the waterway. Instead, Tehran appears to be adopting a selective approach, keeping shipping routes open for key partners while retaining pressure on countries it considers adversaries.

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Iranian parliamentary official Ahmad Hayat-Moghaddam said vessels from the four countries would be allowed to transit through the Strait, citing what he described as mutual interests between Tehran and the respective nations.

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For India, the arrangement is particularly significant given its dependence on the Gulf for energy supplies and its wider trade interests in the region. The reported understanding also has a pharmaceutical dimension, with Tehran seeking to facilitate the passage of Indian vessels to ensure access to medicines from India amid regional disruptions.

However, the exemption does not necessarily mean unrestricted or cost-free passage. Reports indicate that Indian vessels may still face transit charges, suggesting that Tehran's concession is primarily about granting access rather than waiving the financial costs associated with crossing the waterway.

China's inclusion reflects the strategic importance of its relationship with Tehran. Beijing is a key buyer of Iranian oil and an important source of economic and diplomatic support for the Iranian leadership. By preserving access for Chinese shipping, Tehran is seeking to protect this crucial economic relationship while maintaining diplomatic support amid escalating regional tensions.

Qatar and Iraq have their own strategic importance in the arrangement. Qatar, one of the world's leading exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has a significant interest in keeping Gulf shipping routes operational.

Although Tehran has not publicly outlined the precise terms of its understanding with Doha, allowing Qatari vessels to transit could help preserve an important regional relationship.

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Iraq, meanwhile, relies heavily on Gulf maritime routes for trade and energy-related shipments. Its inclusion also reflects longstanding political and economic ties between Baghdad and Tehran. However, it remains unclear whether Iraqi vessels will be subject to transit fees.

The selective exemptions point to a broader Iranian strategy of using access to the Strait of Hormuz as an instrument of negotiation rather than imposing uniform restrictions on all shipping.

For global energy markets, the distinction is significant. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial artery for international oil and gas shipments, and any disruption can affect energy prices, freight costs and global supply chains.

By determining which vessels can transit and under what conditions, Tehran could use its geographical control over the waterway to gain diplomatic leverage, protect economic relationships and strengthen its bargaining position amid regional tensions.

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