PPF Account Inactive? How To Reactivate It And What Happens To Your Money

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a popular long-term investment option in India, offering a 15-year tenure and tax-free returns. Yet, missing annual deposits can cause an account to slip into inactive status, potentially creating difficulties for those looking to resume contributions or withdraw their accumulated funds.

An inactive account does not mean the money held in it is forfeited. The existing balance continues to earn interest, and investors can restore the account's active status by completing the required formalities.

When A PPF Account Becomes Inactive

The Public Provident Fund Scheme, 2019, requires subscribers to invest a minimum of Rs 500 in their accounts every financial year. Failure to meet this requirement results in the account being treated as discontinued.

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The scheme allows an annual investment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Account holders can deposit the amount in one go or spread their contributions across several instalments within the financial year.

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How To Reactivate An Inactive PPF Account?

PPF subscribers do not have to wait until maturity to restore a discontinued account. Reactivation is possible during the 15-year investment tenure. To initiate the process, the account holder must approach the bank or post office branch where the account was originally opened and submit a written application.

The revival process involves paying a penalty of Rs 50 along with the minimum annual contribution of Rs 500 for each year of default. For example, someone who has not deposited money for three consecutive financial years will need to pay Rs 1,500 towards missed contributions, in addition to the penalty.

After the outstanding amount is cleared and the application is approved, the account regains its active status. The subscriber can then continue making deposits as usual.

What Happens To Your Money In An Inactive PPF Account?

Investors need not worry about losing interest on their PPF deposits if an account becomes discontinued. The balance already accumulated in the account continues to earn returns at the applicable PPF interest rate until the end of the 15-year tenure.

In other words, an inactive account does not wipe out the returns earned so far or affect the safety of the existing corpus.

PPF returns are linked to the interest rate announced by the government, which is reviewed at regular intervals. Interest earned at the applicable rate is added to the account annually.

A discontinued account restricts access to some of the scheme's facilities. Subscribers cannot borrow against their deposits or withdraw a portion of the accumulated amount. They are also barred from starting another PPF account in their name until the existing one matures and is closed.

Allowing a PPF account to remain discontinued may limit an investor's ability to make use of the scheme's benefits. Reactivation enables account holders to continue their long-term savings journey while regaining access to partial withdrawals and loan facilities, subject to the prescribed conditions.

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Checking the account's status and settling overdue contributions can help avoid further inconvenience. Since the deposited amount continues to earn interest even during the inactive period, investors need not worry about losing their accumulated corpus. Reviving the account is primarily about restoring access and keeping future financial options open.

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