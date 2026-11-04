'Do House Prices Never Crash in India?': Users Weigh In On Redditor's Critical Question

India's residential real estate market has long been associated with one popular belief: property prices rarely fall. However, a recent discussion on Reddit has challenged that assumption, with users debating whether India's housing market is genuinely resilient or simply masking a slowdown through stagnant transactions and hidden discounts.

The discussion began after a user on the r/indianrealestate subreddit questioned why property prices continued to rise despite weakening sales and increasing unsold inventory.

The Redditor pointed out that unsold housing stock had reached 6.3 lakh units, up 12% from a year earlier, even as sales remained subdued for several quarters. Under normal market conditions, weaker demand and rising inventory would typically put downward pressure on prices.

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Yet, the trend appears different in India's major property markets, particularly the National Capital Region (NCR), which the user described as having recorded the sharpest price increase among large markets despite relatively weaker demand.

The Redditor suggested that the headline price increases could partly be explained by the changing composition of new housing supply. Developers, according to the post, are increasingly launching premium and upper-mid-segment projects, where demand has remained relatively stronger.

As a result, higher-priced homes are pushing up average property values, without necessarily reflecting similar increases in prices of regular two-bedroom apartments.

The post also highlighted the limited availability of affordable housing, arguing that the situation for middle-class buyers could be considerably worse than headline market averages suggest.

Several users agreed that property market corrections in India may not always translate into visible reductions in advertised prices.

One Reddit user argued that developers often offer indirect discounts rather than officially lowering property rates. These include free parking, waived preferential location charges, complimentary club memberships, builder-paid EMIs and flexible payment plans.

Such incentives, the user suggested, reduce the effective purchase price but rarely find their way into quoted per-square-foot rates.

Another user pointed towards the resale market, arguing that individual property owners are less capable of holding out for higher prices indefinitely compared with large developers.

The user suggested that longer selling periods and the difference between asking prices and actual transaction values could provide early indications of market weakness.

Inflation was another factor raised in the discussion. A property whose nominal price remains unchanged for five years could lose around 22% of its purchasing power if inflation averages 5% annually.

In that sense, the correction may happen gradually rather than through a sharp fall in advertised prices.

The discussion also drew comparisons with China's real estate downturn. One user questioned why similar conditions could not emerge in Indian markets such as Gurugram and Bengaluru, particularly amid concerns over employment, interest rates and housing affordability.

Another commenter suggested that government revenues from stamp duty could influence the broader property market, while a different user argued that political influence in India's real estate sector makes significant price corrections difficult.

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The discussion, however, remains a collection of individual opinions rather than an assessment of the entire housing market. Its central argument is that rising headline property prices do not necessarily mean the market is equally strong across segments.

As one commenter put it, real estate corrections in India may happen through time, incentives and inflation rather than outright reductions in listed prices.

For prospective homebuyers, that raises a more important question: not whether property prices are rising on paper, but what buyers are actually paying and how easily owners can sell when they need to exit.

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