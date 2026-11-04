Amul Hikes Prices Across Ghee And Butter Variants By Up To Rs 50. Check Revised MRPs

Amul increased the retail prices for its ghee and butter variants across India, according to NDTV. The dairy co-operative revised rates that have been updated on retail MRP labels and online platforms with immediate effect.
Revised Price Breakdown (In Rs)
- Amul Ghee (1-kg carton): Increased from Rs 630 to Rs 680 (a hike of Rs 50).
- Amul Pure Ghee (500-g pouch): Increased from Rs 325 to Rs 345 (a hike of Rs 20).
- Amul Butter (100-g pack): Increased from Rs 63 to Rs 66 (a hike of Rs 3).
- Amul Butter (500-g pack): Increased from Rs 310 to Rs 325 (a hike of Rs 15).
Earlier this year in May 2026, Amul also revised milk pouch prices nationwide by 2 per litre across pouch categories including Gold, Taaza, Shakti, and Cow milk.
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(This is a developing story.)
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