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Amul Hikes Prices Across Ghee And Butter Variants By Up To Rs 50. Check Revised MRPs

Amul Butter's MRP has been increased by Rs 3 to Rs 66 from Rs 63.

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Amul Hikes Prices Across Ghee And Butter Variants By Up To Rs 50. Check Revised MRPs
Amul Butter's MRP has been increased by Rs 3 to Rs 66 from Rs 63.
Photo Source: Unsplash

Amul increased the retail prices for its ghee and butter variants across India, according to NDTV. The dairy co-operative revised rates that have been updated on retail MRP labels and online platforms with immediate effect. 

Revised Price Breakdown (In Rs)

  • Amul Ghee (1-kg carton): Increased from Rs 630 to Rs 680 (a hike of Rs 50).
  • Amul Pure Ghee (500-g pouch): Increased from Rs 325 to Rs 345 (a hike of Rs 20).
  • Amul Butter (100-g pack): Increased from Rs 63 to Rs 66 (a hike of Rs 3).
  • Amul Butter (500-g pack): Increased from Rs 310 to Rs 325 (a hike of Rs 15).

Earlier this year in May 2026, Amul also revised milk pouch prices nationwide by 2 per litre across pouch categories including Gold, Taaza, Shakti, and Cow milk.

(This is a developing story.)

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