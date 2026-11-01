India's Rich Have Stopped Buying Homes For Returns. What Are They Paying Rs 5 Crore For?

A private pool, a concierge on call and nobody asking you to chase the electrician. For some wealthy Indians, the attraction of a ₹5 crore home may lie less in what it earns than in how much of everyday life it keeps out.

Noida-based Wealth advisor and land investor Harsh Gupta has offered a blunt reading of the appetite for branded residences: the rich are buying themselves an escape.

“India's rich have stopped buying homes as investments. For the first time, they're buying escape,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

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His post takes aim at luxury homes carrying hospitality names such as Marriott, Taj and Ritz. Gupta describes the proposition as “gorgeous villas, terrible investments”, citing yields below 1.5%, limited resale opportunities and entry prices starting at ₹5 crore.

“These homes aren't priced as assets. They're priced as relief,” he wrote.

Close To Family, Away From The Friction

Gupta locates that relief just outside the metropolis: Alibaug instead of Mumbai, Sohna instead of Gurugram. In his telling, buyers want enough distance to switch off without putting family beyond reach.

“Close enough that family's 1-2 hrs away. Far enough that the India outside the gate doesn't follow you in.”

The swimming pool alone does not explain the purchase. Nor does another clubhouse. Gupta argues that familiar luxury amenities have lost their power to distinguish one expensive development from another. The stronger attraction is having someone else handle the daily irritations.

“The real product: everything managed,” he wrote.

His examples are deliberately ordinary: queues, an argument with an electrician, a pothole. Against those frustrations, the concierge and the maintained grounds become more than decorative additions to a property brochure.

“The brochure sells the absence of India.”

A Growing Market For Managed Luxury

Property industry research shows that branded residences are expanding rapidly, although the market extends well beyond the out-of-town villas Gupta describes.

Knight Frank's September 2026 coverage put India at around 34 branded-residence schemes, compared with fewer than seven before the pandemic. Its coverage includes both hotel and non-hotel brands, with fashion and lifestyle names also entering the market.

Savills separately counted 19 completed Indian projects and forecast that number would reach 43 by 2032, an increase of approximately 126%. That completed-project tally measures something different from Knight Frank's broader scheme count.

Buyers also pay for the name. Savills estimates that branded residences command an average global premium of about 33% over comparable unbranded homes. In resort destinations, the average reaches 39%. These are worldwide figures, rather than estimates of the premium Indian buyers pay.

India's branded-residence expansion also includes urban homes, and buyers' reasons can extend to design, location, service and the prestige of an address. Knight Frank describes demand spreading across hospitality and other luxury brands.

But Gupta's criticism rests on a particular bargain. A buyer can accept a modest rental return if the home delivers something they value more: weekends without maintenance calls, managed services and a retreat that remains available after the holiday ends.

“Vacations to the EU end. These homes don't,” he wrote.

Behind that purchase, he sees a loss of confidence in the city itself. In his view, wealthy buyers have stopped expecting the roads, air and daily disorder to improve, and are spending on a private alternative.

“For 70 years, the dream was a home in the big city,” Gupta wrote. “The new one is a home far enough from it.”

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