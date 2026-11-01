Dividend Watchlist: Key Ex-Dates For Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Coal India And More Next Week

The coming week means double the celebration for stock market investors as Diwali festivities will bundled with a host of dividend payouts by big players like including Infosys, Asian Paints, Coal India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Colgate-Palmolive India, and Godrej Consumer Products among others.

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

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Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 2

Colgate-Palmolive India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 24 per share.

Pitti Engineering will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Route Mobile will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Tanla Platforms will trade ex-dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 3

Gravita India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 7.7 per share.

Infosys will trade ex-dividend of Rs 26 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

R R Kabel will trade ex-dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

Sasken Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 4

Asian Paints will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.

Coal India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 10.25 per share.

Godrej Consumer Products will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Praruh Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Re 1 per share.

Privi Speciality Chemicals will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Silver Touch Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.1 paise per share.

Symphony will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Vaibhav Global will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 5

Birlasoft will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Engineers India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.5 per share .

Indian Toners & Developers will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.

Navin Fluorine International will trade ex-dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Sanofi India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 75 per share.

Share India Securities will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.4 paise per share.

Sun TV Network will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.

Varun Beverages will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 6

CARE Ratings will trade ex-dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Crizac will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Gabriel India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2.15 per share.

Kaveri Seed Company will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Laurus Labs will trade ex-dividend of Re 1 per share.

Manba will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.25 paise per share.

Powergrid will trade ex-dividend.

Info Edge (India) will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3 per share.

QGO Finance will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.15 per share.

Quess Corp will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Ramkrishna Forgings will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Shreeji Translogistics will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.5 paise per share.

Sundram Fasteners will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4.05 paise per share

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