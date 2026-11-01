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Dividend Watchlist: Key Ex-Dates For Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Coal India And More Next Week

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

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Dividend Watchlist: Key Ex-Dates For Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Coal India And More Next Week
Dividend stocks to watch this week
Image Source: Pexels
  • Diwali week features dividend payouts from Infosys, Asian Paints, Coal India, and others
  • Ex-dividend date is crucial for eligibility due to India's T+1 settlement cycle
  • Colgate-Palmolive India, Route Mobile, and Tanla Platforms trade ex-dividend Nov 2
How do dividend payouts affect long-term stock value?

The coming week means double the celebration for stock market investors as Diwali festivities will bundled with a host of dividend payouts by big players like including Infosys, Asian Paints, Coal India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Colgate-Palmolive India, and Godrej Consumer Products among others. 

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys, Asian Paints, Coal India, Mazagon Dock, Varun Beverages & More In Focus | Full List

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 2

  • Colgate-Palmolive India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 24 per share.
  • Pitti Engineering will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.
  • Route Mobile will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share.
  • Tanla Platforms will trade ex-dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 3

  • Gravita India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 7.7 per share.
  • Infosys will trade ex-dividend of Rs 26 per share.
  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
  • R R Kabel will trade ex-dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.
  • Sasken Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 4

  • Asian Paints will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.
  • Coal India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 10.25 per share.
  • Godrej Consumer Products will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
  • Praruh Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Re 1 per share.
  • Privi Speciality Chemicals will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
  • Silver Touch Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.1 paise per share.
  • Symphony will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.
  • Vaibhav Global will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 5

  • Birlasoft will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3 per share.
  • Engineers India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.5 per share .
  • Indian Toners & Developers will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.
  • Navin Fluorine International will trade ex-dividend of Rs 8 per share.
  • Sanofi India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 75 per share.
  • Share India Securities will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.4 paise per share.
  • Sun TV Network will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.
  • Varun Beverages will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 6

  • CARE Ratings will trade ex-dividend of Rs 10 per share.
  • Crizac will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share.
  • Gabriel India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2.15 per share.
  • Kaveri Seed Company will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
  • Laurus Labs will trade ex-dividend of Re 1 per share.
  • Manba will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.25 paise per share.
  • Powergrid will trade ex-dividend.
  • Info Edge (India) will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3 per share.
  • QGO Finance will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.15 per share.
  • Quess Corp will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
  • Ramkrishna Forgings will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.
  • Shreeji Translogistics will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.5 paise per share.
  • Sundram Fasteners will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4.05 paise per share

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