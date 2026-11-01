Dividend Watchlist: Key Ex-Dates For Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Coal India And More Next Week

- Diwali week features dividend payouts from Infosys, Asian Paints, Coal India, and others
- Ex-dividend date is crucial for eligibility due to India's T+1 settlement cycle
- Colgate-Palmolive India, Route Mobile, and Tanla Platforms trade ex-dividend Nov 2
The coming week means double the celebration for stock market investors as Diwali festivities will bundled with a host of dividend payouts by big players like including Infosys, Asian Paints, Coal India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Colgate-Palmolive India, and Godrej Consumer Products among others.
To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.
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Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
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Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 2
- Colgate-Palmolive India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 24 per share.
- Pitti Engineering will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.
- Route Mobile will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share.
- Tanla Platforms will trade ex-dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 3
- Gravita India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 7.7 per share.
- Infosys will trade ex-dividend of Rs 26 per share.
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
- R R Kabel will trade ex-dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.
- Sasken Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Rs 12 per share.
Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 4
- Asian Paints will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.
- Coal India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 10.25 per share.
- Godrej Consumer Products will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
- Praruh Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Re 1 per share.
- Privi Speciality Chemicals will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
- Silver Touch Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.1 paise per share.
- Symphony will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.
- Vaibhav Global will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.
Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 5
- Birlasoft will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3 per share.
- Engineers India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.5 per share .
- Indian Toners & Developers will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.
- Navin Fluorine International will trade ex-dividend of Rs 8 per share.
- Sanofi India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 75 per share.
- Share India Securities will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.4 paise per share.
- Sun TV Network will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.
- Varun Beverages will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.
Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 6
- CARE Ratings will trade ex-dividend of Rs 10 per share.
- Crizac will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share.
- Gabriel India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2.15 per share.
- Kaveri Seed Company will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
- Laurus Labs will trade ex-dividend of Re 1 per share.
- Manba will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.25 paise per share.
- Powergrid will trade ex-dividend.
- Info Edge (India) will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3 per share.
- QGO Finance will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.15 per share.
- Quess Corp will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.
- Ramkrishna Forgings will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.
- Shreeji Translogistics will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.5 paise per share.
- Sundram Fasteners will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4.05 paise per share
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