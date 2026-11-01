IIM Bangalore Achieves 100% Summer Placement; 608 Students Secure Offers As Median Stipend Hits Rs 2 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) has completed its summer placement process for the 2026–28 batch, with all 608 participating students securing internship offers from 128 organisations. The institute reported an average stipend of Rs 1.95 lakh. The recruitment process was conducted between October 26-29 and covered students enrolled in the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics.

Consulting firms dominated recruitment, accounting for 308 offers with Accenture Strategy emerging as the largest recruiter, extending 123 offers. Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY Global Delivery Services and EY-Parthenon made 23 offers each, while Kearney offered 19 positions to students.

The figures highlight an increase in consultancy firms' share of summer placements compared with previous recruitment cycles, when the sector accounted for 46 per cent of offers. Meanwhile, recruitment activity picked up among major technology companies, with the institute reporting that hiring by leading technology firms doubled during the current placement season, a statement issued by IIM Bangalore read.

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Artificial intelligence, information technology and technology segments accounted for 51 offers from 21 organisations. Microsoft and Albertsons Companies made six offers each, while Google and Nutanix extended four offers each. Other participating companies included Adobe, Apple, Salesforce and Samsung Electronics.

Moreover, finance, banking and investment firms collectively made 74 offers across 33 organisations. Goldman Sachs led recruitment in this category with eight offers, followed by Citibank and Deutsche Bank with five each. Bank of America, Barclays, Blackstone, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS were among other recruiters.

Indian business conglomerates expanded their recruitment activity, registering a 33 per cent increase in offers compared to the previous year. Twelve conglomerates collectively made 40 offers, with participation from companies including the Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Reliance Industries and Tata Administrative Services.

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Other sectors that contributed to placements included e-commerce, payments, fintech and retail firms. Manufacturing, construction, energy and infrastructure companies made 25 offers, and organisations in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, entertainment and education technology offered 21 positions.

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