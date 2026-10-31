Head Constable's Daughter Becomes First Woman DCP Of Noida Zone 1

IPS Preeti Yadav's Success story is one to reckon with, from growing up in a family with a strong connection in the police force, to becoming the first woman deputy commissioner of police of Noida Zone-1, her journey is attracting attention. The 2019-batch Indian Police Service officer, cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in her first attempt at the age of 22 and now she has been entrusted with one of Noida's key policing responsibilities.

Her appointment follows an administrative reshuffle in Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh assigned Yadav the responsibility of DCP, Noida Zone-1, following the transfer of IPS officer Saad Mian Khan to the Agra Commissionerate.

Born on April 10, 1996, Yadav comes from a family originally belonging to Rewari district in Haryana. Her father, Mukesh Yadav, served in the Chandigarh Police, where he worked as head constable. Growing up around the police profession played an important role in shaping her ambition to pursue a career in public service.

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Her academic journey has been strong as she secured 96.2 per cent marks in her Class 12 examination in humanities stream before pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Geography.

She went on to distinguish herself academically, emerging as a university topper and earning a gold medal for her performance. Despite her success in academics, Yadav remained focused on joining the civil services. She reportedly discontinued her postgraduate studies to concentrate on preparing for one of India's most competitive recruitment exam.

Her preparation paid off when she cleared the examination in her first attempt at the age of 22, securing All India Rank 466. She was subsequently selected for the Indian Police Service and allotted the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

After completing her training, Yadav began her policing career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The assignment provided her with experience in field policing, law enforcement and administrative responsibilities.

She later joined the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, where she handled responsibilities connected with women's safety and cybercrime.

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Her work in the area involved policing challenges that have become important in urban areas, as authorities look to strengthen responses on crimes against women and digital offences. Before her latest appointment, she was serving at the commissionerate in a role involving women's safety and cyber security.

Her elevation to DCP of Noida Zone-1 brings broader responsibilities related to law and order, crime prevention, public safety and the supervision of police operations.

According to reports, apart from official role, Yadav is known for her painting and other creative activities in art and she enjoys travelling and exploring new places.

Yadav's journey is relevant to young students preparing for competitive examinations. Her appointment as Noida Zone-1's first woman DCP reflects the growing presence of women in senior law enforcement roles.

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