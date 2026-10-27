Education Must Go Beyond Classroom, Says Up Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has called for education to go beyond textbooks, urging students to learn practical life skills such as cooking, maintaining healthy habits and understanding maternal and child healthcare. She made the remarks while interacting with a delegation of students from Kerala visiting Uttar Pradesh under the Yuva Sangam programme on Monday, stressing that education should prepare young people to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to society.

The governor highlighted that academic qualifications alone were not enough and that everyday skills, personal discipline and awareness about health were equally important for leading a fulfilling life.

During the interaction, Patel drew attention of the students to the importance of learning basic household skills, particularly cooking, which she described as necessary for everyone, irrespective of their background.

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"Every individual should know how to cook; it is an important life skill," Patel was quoted as saying.

She called for greater awareness about women's health, particularly during pregnancy and highlighted that proper nutrition and informed childcare practices were essential for the wellbeing of mothers and children.

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"It is necessary to provide information about balanced and nutritious diets for pregnant women, proper childcare and healthy lifestyles," she said and noted that healthy living should begin at an early age, with children being encouraged to develop good dietary habits, discipline and an understanding of personal wellbeing.

The governor added that educational institutions should focus on developing well-rounded individuals rather than limiting learning to academic subjects.

She stressed on the importance of practical knowledge, moral values and social awareness in helping students navigate everyday challenges.

Encouraging students to cultivate reading habits, Patel advised them to visit libraries and explore books that could broaden their understanding and perspective. She also urged students to remain optimistic, avoid negative thinking and be mindful of influences that could divert their attention from their ambitions.

"Students should continue working towards their aspirations with determination and a constructive approach," she said.

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Patel spoke about the importance of family relationships and urged students to show respect towards their parents while recognising their responsibilities at home and in the community.

"Young people have an important role in building a developed India," she said and added that knowledge, discipline, practical skills and a positive mindset can enable students to play an active role in a country's progress.

She encouraged the visiting students to embrace the spirit of national unity and appreciate India's cultural diversity.

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