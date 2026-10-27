Thane Water Cut Explained: Timings, Affected Areas and What Residents Should Know

Thane residents will face a 10% cut in water supply every Wednesday as the TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) prepares for possible water shortages amid concerns over El Niño and drought-like conditions. The weekly cuts are part of Maharashtra's broader water conservation plan, which will remain in place until August 31, 2027.

Timings

Water supply in several parts of Thane will remain suspended this week from 9 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, to 9 am on Thursday, October 29, 2026, as part of the planned water management measures.

Water supply through both the TMC's own water supply system and STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Company Pvt. Ltd. will be affected.

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The civic body has scheduled a shutdown beginning at 9 am every Wednesday and continuing until 9 am the following Thursday.

Why Has TMC Announced a Water Cut?

The decision follows state government directives to ensure the careful and systematic management of available water reserves and safeguard drinking water supplies.

The state government has instructed authorities to prioritise drinking water and manage existing stocks ahead of potential rainfall shortfalls. Authorities are undertaking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of water scarcity should weather conditions adversely affect water availability.

The periodic shutdowns aim to achieve an overall 10% reduction in water supply, allowing the civic body to conserve existing reserves amid uncertainty over future rainfall patterns.

List of Affected Areas

The following areas are expected to be affected by the scheduled water supply suspension:

Ghodbunder Road

Lokmanya Nagar

Vartak Nagar

Saket

Rutupark

Jail area

Gandhi Nagar

Rustomjee

Siddhachal

Indira Nagar

Rupadevi

Srinagar

Samata Nagar

Siddheshwar

Eternity

Johnson

Mumbra

Parts of Kalwa

What Should Residents Do During the Water Cut?

The civic administration has urged residents to use water judiciously and store only the amount required during the shutdown period. Households in the affected localities are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to meet their water needs during the suspension.

Residents should avoid unnecessary water consumption and ensure that available supplies are used responsibly for essential needs.

TMC Appeals for Cooperation

The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the civic body and support its water conservation measures amid concerns over the possibility of challenging climatic conditions.

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Residents are advised to follow official TMC announcements for any further updates regarding the water supply schedule and affected localities.

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