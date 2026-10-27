Acutaas Chemicals Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To Rs 125 Crore, Stock Hits All-Time High

Acutaas Chemicals reported a strong set of consolidated results for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), with net profit surging 73.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 125 crore, compared with Rs 72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 42.8% YoY to Rs 437 crore in Q2, from Rs 306 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operating performance also improved, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbing 85.3% YoY to Rs 176 crore, compared with Rs 95 crore a year earlier.

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EBITDA margin expanded to 40.3% in the September quarter, against 31.1% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting an improvement of 920 basis points.

Acutaas Chemicals Share Price History

Acutaas Chemicals shares rallied as much as 12.01% to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 3,750 in trade on Tuesday following the announcement of its Q2 results.

At 1:21 pm, Acutaas Chemicals shares were trading near all-time high levels, up 10.38% at Rs 3,695.4 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32% lower at 73,371 levels.

Notably, the stock has gained 10% over the past five trading sessions and 11% in the past month.

The longer-term performance has been even stronger, with the stock surging 43% in the last six months and 106% over the past year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have advanced 104%, while delivering a massive 599% return over the past five years.

About Acutaas Chemicals

Acutaas Chemicals is a specialty chemicals company engaged in the manufacture of products used across various industrial applications.

Its business focuses on developing and supplying chemical solutions for customers across sectors, with its performance influenced by demand trends, product mix, operating efficiencies and input costs.

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