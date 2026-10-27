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Acutaas Chemicals Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To Rs 125 Crore, Stock Hits All-Time High

The company's operating performance also improved, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbing 85.3% YoY to Rs 176 crore, compared with Rs 95 crore a year earlier.

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Acutaas Chemicals Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To Rs 125 Crore, Stock Hits All-Time High
Acutaas Chemicals Announces Q2 Results
Source: NDTV Profit
  • Acutaas Chemicals Q2 net profit rose 73.3% YoY to Rs 125 crore
  • Revenue grew 42.8% YoY to Rs 437 crore in Q2 FY27
  • EBITDA increased 85.3% YoY to Rs 176 crore with margin at 40.3%
What is the management's growth guidance for FY27?

Acutaas Chemicals reported a strong set of consolidated results for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), with net profit surging 73.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 125 crore, compared with Rs 72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 42.8% YoY to Rs 437 crore in Q2, from Rs 306 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operating performance also improved, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbing 85.3% YoY to Rs 176 crore, compared with Rs 95 crore a year earlier.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

EBITDA margin expanded to 40.3% in the September quarter, against 31.1% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting an improvement of 920 basis points.

Acutaas Chemicals Share Price History 

Acutaas Chemicals shares rallied as much as 12.01% to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 3,750 in trade on Tuesday following the announcement of its Q2 results. 

At 1:21 pm, Acutaas Chemicals shares were trading near all-time high levels, up 10.38% at Rs 3,695.4 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32% lower at 73,371 levels.

Notably, the stock has gained 10% over the past five trading sessions and 11% in the past month. 

The longer-term performance has been even stronger, with the stock surging 43% in the last six months and 106% over the past year. 

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have advanced 104%, while delivering a massive 599% return over the past five years.

About Acutaas Chemicals

Acutaas Chemicals is a specialty chemicals company engaged in the manufacture of products used across various industrial applications. 

Its business focuses on developing and supplying chemical solutions for customers across sectors, with its performance influenced by demand trends, product mix, operating efficiencies and input costs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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