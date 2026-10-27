Karwa Chauth 2026 Date: Is Karwa Chauth On October 29 Or 30? Check Muhurat, Puja Rituals And Significance

Karwa Chauth 2026 will be observed on October 29, Thursday, in India. According to the Drik Panchang and multiple media reports, the Chaturthi tithi begins in the early hours of October 29 and ends that night, making October 29 the official date for the traditional fast.

The evening puja muhurat in New Delhi will be from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm, while the Moon is expected to rise at 8:17 pm, according to the Drik Panchang. The timings may differ across cities, making it important for devotees to check the local Panchang before planning their rituals.

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Karwa Chauth 2026: Date And Puja Muhurat

Karwa Chauth falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waning lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. The festival is also known as Karva Chauth or Karak Chaturthi.

According to the Drik Panchang, the fast in New Delhi will begin at approximately 6:31 am and continue till the expected moonrise at 8:17 pm on October 29. the fasting period is estimated at 13 hours and 46 minutes.

The evening puja muhurat is scheduled from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm according to the same calendar. Devotees traditionally perform the puja during this period, offer prayers and listen to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Sargi, Puja Rituals And Fasting Rules

Karwa Chauth traditionally begins with sargi, which is a pre-dawn meal that is often prepared or sent by the mother-in-law. The meal may include fruits, dry fruits, sweets and other foods, depending on family and regional customs.

After eating sargi, women traditionally abstain from food and water until the Moon is sighted in the evening. Many devotees dress in traditional attire, apply mehendi and prepare a puja thali containing items such as a diya, flowers, rice, kumkum, sweets, water and an earthen karwa pot.

During the evening, devotees worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Karwa Mata according to their family traditions. The rituals commonly include listening to or reciting the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha and offering prayers for marital well-being.

According to traditional observance described in festival guides, women offer arghya or water, to the Moon after sighting it. In many families, they view the moon through a sieve before looking at their husbands through it. The fast is then broken, often with the husband offering his wife food and water.

The precise sequence of rituals varies across communities and households.

Karwa Chauth 2026: City-Wise Moonrise Timings

The Moon's rising time differs across India because of geographical location. According to the Hindustan Times, citing the Drik Panchang, the expected moonrise timings for October 29 are as follows:

New Delhi: 8:17 PM

Lucknow: 8:06 PM

Jaipur: 8:28 PM

Mumbai: 9:00 PM

Pune: 8:58 PM

Bengaluru: 8:55 PM

Hyderabad: 8:41 PM

Chennai: 8:44 PM

Kolkata: 7:47 PM

Karwa Chauth Significance

Karwa Chauth is predominantly celebrated in North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The festival is traditionally observed by married women who fast and pray for their husbands' longevity, good health and well-being.

The word 'Karwa' refers to an earthen pot traditionally used during water offering, while 'Chauth' refers to the fourth lunar day on which the festival is observed.

The festival is associated with several traditional stories, including the legend of Veeravati. According to the popular narrative, Veeravati's brothers tricked her into believing that the Moon had risen, prompting her to break her fast early. The story says that her husband's death and her subsequent penance eventually led to his return to life.

Another legend associated with marital devotion is the story of Savitri and Satyavan. These religious narratives are passed down through traditional retellings and may differ in their details.

Health Precautions For Those Fasting

Traditional Karwa Chauth fasting may involve avoiding both food and water during daylight hours. However, fasting without fluids is not suitable for everyone. Hindustan Times, in its 2026 festival guide, advises pregnant women and people with diabetes or other health conditions, as well as those taking regular medication, to seek medical advice before fasting. It also cautions against stopping or changing prescribed medicines to observe the vrat.

Anyone who has a medical condition, is pregnant or breastfeeding, or is concerned about the effects of fasting should discuss a safe approach with a qualified healthcare professional.

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