Fardeen Khan Gets His First Royal Enfield, Shares Why He Chose The Guerrilla 450 Apex

Actor Fardeen Khan has bought his first Royal Enfield motorcycle. He recently took delivery of the Guerrilla 450 Apex and shared his excitement in a post on Instagram.

Sharing his experience, Fardeen said he had grown up listening to the sound of the old Bullet 350. He recalled seeing older boys riding the motorcycle and Mumbai Police inspectors using Bullets.

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"I've grown up hearing the unmistakable thump of the old Bullet 350, with its single-cylinder, four-stroke engine," he wrote in a post.

"From the older boys who looked so cool riding them to the inspectors of the Mumbai Police Force on their Bullets, that sound was always something else. It's stayed with me over the years," he added.

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Talking about his decision to buy the Guerrilla 450 Apex, Fardeen said he knew it was the right bike for him as soon as he saw it. "So when I saw the Guerrilla 450 Apex, I knew this was the bike for me. I just had to have it," he said.

Fardeen also spoke about his experience riding the motorcycle. He said he had ridden many bikes over the years and found the Guerrilla 450 Apex one of the most fun to ride. "Having ridden a lot of motorcycles over the years, I can honestly say this is one of the most fun bikes I've ever ridden," he wrote.

Fardeen clarified that he was not associated with Royal Enfield and that his post was not part of any brand promotion.

"This post comes purely out of the joy and pride of owning an Indian motorcycle that meets world standards, competes with the big boys, and puts Indian motorcycling firmly on the world map," he wrote.

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He also praised the Royal Enfield team for its work and said, "You make India proud!"

Fardeen even thanked the delivery guy, Manoj, for making the delivery and his first Royal Enfield purchase special. "And a big thank you toManoj for making the delivery, and my very first Royal Enfield purchase, so special!" he wrote.

The actor ended his post with a message for young riders, asking them not to drink and ride. "And to all you testosterone fuelled young men, DON'T DRINK & RIDE."

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