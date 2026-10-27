Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Poster Out, Releasing On THIS Day

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new poster of his upcoming film King, giving fans a glimpse of his look in the action entertainer.

Sharing the poster on social media on Tuesday, SRK wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon.” The poster shows the superstar with a rose between his lips, adding a romantic twist to his intense look.

King First Look

The makers revealed the title of King on November 2, 2025, on Shah Rukh's 60th birthday. The first glimpse showed the actor in a striking look, with the dialogue, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING.”

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Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His Role

At a fan meet in Mumbai, Shah Rukh spoke about his character in King, describing him as a dark and ruthless person.

“The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He's a killer. He kills people,” the actor said.

SRK also spoke about playing characters who are not always traditional heroes. He mentioned films such as Darr, Don, Anjaam and Baazigar, in which he played characters with darker sides.

The actor described his character in King as “very dark” and “grey”. He said the dialogues in the film's first glimpse reflect the character's ruthless nature. He also made it clear that playing such a role does not mean people should follow the character's actions.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla.

The film marks the first time Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana will share the screen. Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023. King also reunites Shah Rukh with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan (2023).

The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday season.

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